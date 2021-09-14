Five Energy Boosting Tips

For the days you didn’t get enough sleep, you can energize your mind and body by keeping these tips tucked away.

“You lack the season of all natures, sleep.” William Shakespeare

Lady Macbeth was telling Macbeth that he looked tired and needed sleep. Despite his reasons of fear and guilt, which I am sure are not the folly for your sleep depravation (hopefully), missing a good night’s sleep can be jolting to the following day’s experience. The reasons can be many:

The new puppy.

The baby.

The aging parents.

The deadlines.

The neighbors.

The fireworks.

Traveling on a red-eye flight.

There are so many reasons that we may miss the refreshing and recharging benefits of experiencing the alpha, beta, theta brain waves that help recharge the nervous system from the central hub. This means the following day, you will be functioning a bit differently because the brain didn’t receive the nourishing benefits of sleep. You may be slower and long term — this isn’t good.

Even with a thrive-oriented self-care practice. Lack of sleep does happen to the best of us and as humans, we need coping mechanisms to function. On the days that this presents an obstacle for your dazzling and high-functioning self, enjoy these five tips to help you turn-around effects of not getting a decent night’s sleep. Nourish with a healthy diet.

1. Nourish with a healthy food and drink.

2. Hydrate with sips of water.

3. Cardio Exercise.

4. Energizing yoga poses.

5. Power nap.

I’ve created a download that you can print and put on your fridge for a self-love boost on the days you need it. Check it out: