Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community

Five Energy Boosting Tips

For the days you didn’t get enough sleep, you can energize your mind and body by keeping these tips tucked away. “You lack the season of all natures, sleep.”William Shakespeare Lady Macbeth was telling Macbeth that he looked tired and needed sleep. Despite his reasons of fear and guilt, which I am sure are not […]

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

For the days you didn’t get enough sleep, you can energize your mind and body by keeping these tips tucked away.

“You lack the season of all natures, sleep.”

William Shakespeare

Lady Macbeth was telling Macbeth that he looked tired and needed sleep. Despite his reasons of fear and guilt, which I am sure are not the folly for your sleep depravation (hopefully), missing a good night’s sleep can be jolting to the following day’s experience. The reasons can be many:

The new puppy.

The baby.

The aging parents.

The deadlines.

The neighbors.

The fireworks.

Traveling on a red-eye flight.

There are so many reasons that we may miss the refreshing and recharging benefits of experiencing the alpha, beta, theta brain waves that help recharge the nervous system from the central hub. This means the following day, you will be functioning a bit differently because the brain didn’t receive the nourishing benefits of sleep. You may be slower and long term — this isn’t good.

Even with a thrive-oriented self-care practice. Lack of sleep does happen to the best of us and as humans, we need coping mechanisms to function. On the days that this presents an obstacle for your dazzling and high-functioning self, enjoy these five tips to help you turn-around effects of not getting a decent night’s sleep. Nourish with a healthy diet.

1. Nourish with a healthy food and drink.

2. Hydrate with sips of water.

3. Cardio Exercise.

4. Energizing yoga poses.

5. Power nap.

I’ve created a download that you can print and put on your fridge for a self-love boost on the days you need it. Check it out:

    Angela Rosoff, Lifestyle Medicine Coach at Yogini Prana

    Hi! I am Angela and I am a teacher of Ayurveda, face and body yoga. I apply the wisdom of the Vedas as a Lifestyle Medicine Coach and help my clients discover their true nature and leverage their lifestyle to foster longevity and graceful aging. With sense awareness, we can build our lives to create self-efficacy in our golden years. Strategizing the outcome now helps us develop mindfulness around our lives and experience a richer connection to our partners and families.

     

    I help women over 40 years realize total body vitality to impact their lives, families, communities and the planet. If you are or know a woman over 40 years who may be struggling in these ways:

    *feeling fatigue, aches and pains

    *experiencing brain fog

    *feeling not quite like "themselves"

    *resigned to feeling "old"

    *to accept the body changes and worry that you may never look youthful again

     

    I work virtually in San Francisco, California and enjoy my family lifestyle with a partner, two children, and our new puppy, Topaz! City living brings awareness to my rich and layered upbringing in the small town of Tennessee. I bring the country sensibility to my city life. With regular nature explorations everyday, I feel the deep connection to the earth and my community. It's a pleasure to share this with my family and with YOU!

     

    Reach out to connect: [email protected]     |     415.297.0230     | http://www.yoginiprana.live

     

    Learn more about me here!

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    The Sleepless Teenager

    by Tali Orad
    Community//

    3 Tips On How To Get Better Sleep

    by Ashley Allen
    pug sleeping the importance of sleep
    Community//

    Health Risks of Sleep Deprivation, Causes, and Solutions

    by Delfina Forstmann
    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.