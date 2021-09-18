Five countries came together to sing for peace in the song “Ya no aguanto más.”

Alza tu Voz began in 2019 with the idea of ​​uniting artists from various countries with one purpose: to transmit a message of unity, peace and awareness by uniting voices. The artistic campaign is led by Abigail Tobar, CEO of the production company Ditokado Kreativos Films in the city of Guayaquil, Ecuador. As explained by the director of the campaign, to highlight everything that happened this year worldwide, the third musical phase is launched.

The first phase consisted of the launch of Ya no más, in 2019, and the second phase, with the theme I will believe, in 2020. On June 17, 2021, “I can’t stand it anymore.” Ten national and foreign artists participate in this theme: Quely Ugalde (Mexico), Elifer (Ecuador), Carluka Suárez (United States), Charly Andrade (Colombia), Jairo Andrade (Colombia), Gustavo Enrique (Ecuador), Jerry Galante (Colombia ), Laila Martin (Spain), Darren Díaz (Mexico) and León Vinttage (Mexico).

The single was featured at an event in Toronto.

Canada called Radiotón (with the same concept of telethon, but radial), organized by Toronto Urbano Music. Several artists will participate and some media from different countries will be linked.

The campaign is promoted by the Artistic Manager and Public Relations Officer Eduardo Villaquirán. The theme is available on all digital platforms.

