Five 5 Minute Mindful Work-Break Exercises

Let’s cut to the chase before any internal excuses are activated in your thoughts. No matter how busy your schedule is, if you want to take some time to yourself to reset your energy levels, if you CHOOSE to prioritise your mental wellbeing and self-care, then you WILL find a minimum of 5 minutes to take a moment to honour your feelings and allow your body and mind to release some anxiety or physical stress.

Prolonged stress weakens your immune system which makes it much more tedious and difficult for your body to remain healthy, focused and maximise your performance levels. This means that by neglecting your mental health needs you are actually doing yourself, and your employer, a disservice. By educating ourselves of the side effects of prolonged stress, unacknowledged anger and the absence of vulnerable communication in the workplace, we can begin to release this myth that Self-Care is selfish and that it does not belong in the work space. By prioritising your wellbeing you are allowing yourself to step into a space of optimal performance both at work and outside of work.

By practicing the exercises below, either between meetings, on your lunch break, or in the toilet after a difficult conversation, you will be able to mindfully reduce anxiety and re-energise your body and mind in as little as 5 minutes.

1. Guided Meditation

Not only does meditation improve your focus, clarity and creativity it is also an excellent mood booster and energy shifter. Shifting you from an anxious mindset to a calmer mindset in as little as 5 minutes.

Need Help Getting Started? Save the below Guided Meditations for your next 5 Minute de-stress sesh.

Stimulate the Vagus Nerve:

Our Vagus Nerve is the f&*&ing Queen of our parasympathetic nervous system. It has numerous responsibilities including fighting inflammation, enabling our brain to sprout new brain cells, lowering our chances of getting tension headaches and generally affecting our overall ability to live longer, healthier and more energetic lives. The more we activate our vagus nerve, the more we can reduce our adrenaline and cortisol levels and the faster we de-stress and chill out a bit.

Below are 3 of my all time favourite ways to activate the vagus nerve and mindfully release anxiety whilst in the workplace.

2. Diaphragmatic Breathing (aka Belly Breathing )

By loosening the muscles in our lungs and simultaneously stimulating our nervous system, diaphragmatic breathing is my personal golden ticket to a more mindful and relaxed state of being as it soothes my anxiety like nothing else.

There are many different counts and forms of diaphragmatic breathing. If you are a beginner and want to keep it simple, remember to breathe in and out through the nose as you visualise the air moving down and filling your belly (not your chest). Inhale for 4 counts, hold for 1 second then exhale for 6 counts. Do this 10 times or put a timer for 5 minutes and just breathe….in….and out….

3. Cold Exposure

Exposing yourself to cold on a regular basis has been found to lower your sympathetic “fight or flight” response and increase parasympathetic activity. With a full face of makeup on, or a gorgeous hairdo, it’s difficult to bring yourself to submerge your face into cold water to alleviate symptoms of anxiety and reduce the risks of a panic attack. Thankfully, you can still activate your vagus nerve and thus increase parasympathetic activity by simply placing an ice pack on your chest, or placing an ice cube in your hand, holding it tightly for as long as you can, and then place it in your other hand as you breathe deeply through your nose.

4. Gargle

Ever feel like you just need to scream but your at work amongst civilised humans and you just can’t do it? That’s the perfect time to head to the toilet, take your tooth brush and mouthwash while you’re at it, and activate your vagus nerve with some conscious self-care. After consciously brushing your teeth (this can be done by brushing your teeth and counting the seconds as your brush and paying attention to the sensation on your teeth and gums, or brushing your teeth whilst simultaneously wiggling your toes) you should be feeling a bit more centred. Then it’s time to gargle with some water, or with your mouth wash.

Gargling is very similar to chanting “OM”. It stimulates your mouth palette which then activates your vagus nerve. I recommend gargling 3-5 times. Once you are done, smile at yourself in the mirror and give yourself a kind and loving compliment before leaving the bathroom to continue your day.

5. The least expected: Yawn & Stretch

The world’s foremost expert and renowned pioneer in the field of breathwork, Dan Brule, explains in his book, Just Breathe: Mastering Breathwork for Success in Life, Love, Business, and Beyond, the many powerful benefits of yawning and the science behind it. When we set aside our social programming that makes many of us associate yawning with being tired or bored, we get to see the glorious benefits of this natural breathing technique.

Yawning regulates our energy levels, balances the nervous system, releases toxins (and does so much more!). This is why yawning energises you while also triggering the relaxation response and helps with your mood and anxiety by discharging stress and tension. Many athletes incorporate yawning with physical stretching before performing, so how about incorporating some conscious yawning before your next performance in the boardroom? —Brule, Dan. Just Breathe (p. 55). Atria/Enliven Books. Kindle Edition.

