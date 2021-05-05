Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Fitness Motivation after Traumatic Experience

Fitness Motivation after Traumatic Experience

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
In April and like every year, I was thinking about the Boston Marathon (the world’s oldest marathon), and my heart was filled with a mix of emotions. Disappointed because it was postponed until October because of the pandemic and nostalgia because I was there in 2001, at the time serving in the coveted role as the race’s finish-line doctor. But this year, I was once again overcome with an overwhelming sense of awed inspiration when remembering Adrianne Haslet, a survivor of the Boston Terrorist Bombings, leading the marathon. The former ballroom dancer was a spectator when she lost a leg on that horrific day in our nation’s history.

Adrianne was one of 21 Boston Bombing survivors who competed in 2016. It was her first marathon. When she crossed the finish line on her prosthetic leg, she lifted her arms in a “V” for VICTORY. Even former President Barack Obama reached out and congratulated her via Twitter saying: “Thank you, Adrianne, for being Boston Strong.” Terror and bombs can’t beat us. We carry on. We finish the race!”

We carry on indeed. In fact, many survivors of traumatic life experiences – whether it being the Boston Marathon or the COVID-19 pandemic – find incredible motivation in the wake of tragedy. I write of this extensively in my book, The Win Within – Capturing Your Victorious Spirit. The thing about athletes is this – they inspire all of us because we’re born to be them. It is hardwired into our DNA. Athletes symbolize the greatness that ALL of our bodies possess. Especially for those who have experienced great personal tragedy, there can emerge a strong need to rise up above it – both mentally and physically – often both at once.

But Adrianne was one among 21 survivors in the marathon that year. The 21 people who endured the stuff of nightmares, made a conscious choice to go back to the scene of it all and run their hearts out. I can think of few who are more inspirational athletes than these. People who stare fear in the eye and say: “You can’t have me.” They are heroes. And they’re examples to all of us that, often, the toughest barriers to overcoming deep personal tragedy are rarely the physical ones. Often, they’re our inner voices – shaming us for trying again, rebuking us for walking back into a potentially dangerous situation, shouting that we’ll never again be good enough to do it, whatever ‘it’ is. Yet history has a lengthy track record of proving those inner voices wrong time and time again.

This fitness motivation after personal tragedy isn’t a new concept. In fact, the past has shown us some incredible athletes – from gladiators to modern soccer stars – who are able to overcome and thrive. Perhaps rehabilitation and recovery after illness does something to centralize our focus. Maybe we just want to prove nature and those inner and outer skeptics “wrong.” Whatever the reason – it’s all the same thing – The Win Within. Always present.  Ever ready. It’s just waiting for the call. All we have to do is dial.

    Bert Mandelbaum, M.D., DHL (hon), orthopedic surgeon, co-chair of medical affairs and author of “The Win Within: Capturing Your Victorious Spirit” at Cedars-Sinai Kerlan-Jobe Institute

    Dr. Bert Mandelbaum is an orthopedic surgeon, sports medicine specialist, a member of the Board of Directors and co-chair of medical affairs at the renowned Cedars-Sinai Kerlan-Jobe Institute in Los Angeles, as well as the published author of The Win Within: Capturing Your Victorious Spirit and motivational speaker.

    Dr. Mandelbaum is a medical graduate of Washington University Medical School in St. Louis in 1980, and completed his residency in Orthopaedic Surgery at The Johns Hopkins Hospital and fellowship in Sports Medicine from UCLA. He served on the faculty at UCLA from 1986-89 and subsequently joined the Santa Monica Orthopaedic and Sports Medicine Group where he currently serves as the Director of the Sports Medicine Fellowship Program and the Research and Education Foundation and Medical Director for the FIFA Medical Center of Excellence in Santa Monica.

    Academically, he is a prolific researcher having published over 100 journal articles and five books. He has received five national awards for Excellence in Research in the Field of Sports Medicine. Since 1995, he has been on the editorial board of the American Journal of Sports Medicine and associate editor for Current Concept Reviews. He also served as executive board member for the American Orthopaedic Society for Sports Medicine and is the former President of the International Cartilage Repair Society. Dr. Mandelbaum is an active member of multiple professional medical societies including the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgery, the American College of Sports Medicine and the American Orthopaedic Society for Sports Medicine. He was honored in a distinguished fashion in 2009 with an Honorary Doctorate of Humane Letters (DHL) from the State University of New York.

    As a team physician, Dr. Mandelbaum has worked with UCLA Athletics, Pepperdine University, and the LA Galaxy and Chivas USA MLS teams. He was the Chief Medical Officer for Women’s World Cup Soccer 1999 and 2003, US Soccer Men’s National Teams Physician since 1991, and the assistant Medical Director for Major League Soccer since 1996. Dr. Mandelbaum served as USA Team Physician for Soccer World Cups in 1994, 1998, 2002, 2006 and 2010. He served as FIFA medical officer for the 2014 World Cup. In 2002, Dr. Mandelbaum was appointed to FIFA Medical Assessment and Research Committee (F-MARC). In 2007, he was appointed to FIFA’s Sports Medicine Committee where he served until 2017. Dr. Mandelbaum also served as Olympic Medical Officer for the Sydney 2000, Athens 2004, Beijing 2008, London 2012, and RIO 2016 games. Dr. Mandelbaum was named Chief Medical Officer for the 2015 World Special Olympic Games, the 2015 and 2017 CONCACAF Gold Cup, and served as Chief Medical Director of the 2016 Copa América Centenario. He has also served as director of research for Major League Baseball.

    In addition to authoring and co-authoring a bevy of clinical research on a variety of orthopaedic topics and having a significant presence on the sidelines of the world’s largest sporting event, Dr. Mandelbaum has received numerous public accolades including designation as a Super Doctor in Sports Medicine and Orthopaedic Surgery for a consecutive 12-year period since 2007. Dr. Mandelbaum is a frequent medical expert contributor to mainstream media publications and websites including Medscape, Sports Illustrated, NBC Sports, MSN and Men’s Health, as well as local and television news outlets, including NBC, ABC and Fox television affiliates.

    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

