Fitness Model Eliza Rose Watson is Dedicated to Helping Others

1. Eliza, thank you for joining us today for this brief interview. We are excited to have you! Please tell our readers a little bit about yourself.

Thank you for having me! Well, to start, I’m most widely known as a fitness and glamour model. I am considered to be a hybrid between the two, and I am equally passionate about both genres. I have been published in many highly-regarded magazines such as Muscle and Fitness, Flex, and Hers, and I’ve also had a nutrition article published in LiftTheBar magazine. Nowadays, I own and operate my own modeling business online; however, I have extensive work experience in the digital marketing world- a realm in which I learned many of the skills I utilize today. I have a degree in Psychology, and I’ve used it to help a plethora of people around the world. I’m a passionate mental health advocate, and I have also administered physical therapy sessions in many impoverished areas of Sri Lanka. It was through my many experiences helping others that I developed a strong passion for fitness.

2. Aside from modeling, you’re clearly very passionate about helping others. Is volunteer work something you have always been involved with?

I am extremely passionate about helping others, both mentally and physically. I believe the two are directly connected. As a Psychology major, I have always desired to help others. As a mental health advocate with a large platform, I have the ability to reach thousands of individuals and assist them in overcoming many of the most difficult times in their lives. I have also had the privilege of helping many people in different areas of the world in person. As I briefly mentioned, I have spent a great deal of time doing volunteer work in many impoverished areas of Sri Lanka. I helped administer physical therapy sessions to numerous individuals, and I discovered my love for fitness in the process. I’m a firm believer that the key to achieving better physical and mental health is by getting the body moving, which is definitely what has led me to become so active in the fitness industry. Overall, helping others is what brings me the most joy.

3. Although you’re now a prominent individual in the modeling industry, have you always wanted to be a model? For our readers who may be aspiring models, how did you get started on your journey?

I have always been passionate about modeling, and even more so art as a whole. I first began modeling at the age of 18, and it was a hobby that I truly enjoyed. After some time, other aspects of my life took priority, such as school and my marketing career. I reentered modeling in my mid-twenties, and to my surprise, I began to find much more success than I had when I was younger. With all the positive feedback I received about my work, I made the decision to start my own business online. It has been the most rewarding decision of my life, as I have complete freedom to showcase my creativity. Sharing my modeling photos on social media as a portfolio definitely opened many doors for me in regard to booking photoshoots and working with elite talent, and I would advise aspiring models to do the same.

4. What are your plans for the future? Do you have anything particularly exciting planned for the upcoming year?

At the moment, I am looking to expand my modeling business by offering coaching and support to people who are looking to begin in the modeling industry. The industry is a very closed book and can be difficult at best, and potentially harmful at worst, if not approached in the correct way. I am very appreciative that my work supplies me the freedom to pursue other interests as well. I am currently studying a course in how mental health and nutrition are linked, with a view to developing this into a future career in helping people heal themselves through nutrition.

5. Eliza, thank you so much again for joining us. Where can readers keep up with you online?

Thank you for having me! Readers can keep up with me on my Instagram.