Fitness Is An Important Part Of Our Overall Health – Sunny Surana

Ask someone if it’s important to remain fit and healthy and you’ll no doubt hear a quick “yes.” But you may encounter a pause if you ask why it’s important. When you understand why an action is beneficial, you have greater motivation to perform that action, and remaining fit and healthy is no different. Additionally, if you can rattle off a list of the benefits of staying healthy and fit, you can motivate friends and loved ones to follow in your healthy path. Don’t underestimate the importance of getting a good night’s rest. Sleep is when your body recovers — whether it’s from exercise, stress, or something else entirely. Getting a solid amount of sleep every night has been linked to higher productivity, increased ability in the gym, and higher levels of mental activity. In short, sleep is important.

Being physically fit helps to keep blood pressure under control. The heart is a muscle and if it is not exercised it will not be healthy. When you are fit, your heart is less likely to develop the many heart diseases found in so many people today. Walking is said to be the ultimate way to remain fit, with 2000 steps per day great for exercising the heart and keeping those joints supple.

Staying active and healthy allows you to do activities that require a certain level of physical fitness. For example, hiking to the top of a mountain is a rewarding experience that instills a sense of accomplishment and provides spectacular scenery, but there are people who cannot experience this due to fitness limitations.

Fitness is an important part of our overall health for many reasons, but what exactly is fitness? It doesn’t mean that you can lift really heavy weights or even run a marathon, although people who can do that are certainly fit. For the average person, fitness at a group fitness facility helps us to live life to the fullest and encompasses the three important parts of our being; physical, mental and emotional health.

People who are physically fit are also healthier, are able to maintain their most optimum weight, and are also not prone to cardiac and other health problems. In order to maintain a relaxed state of mind, a person should be physically active. A person who is fit both physically and mentally is strong enough to face the ups and downs of life, and is not affected by drastic changes if they take place.