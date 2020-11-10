Fitness Is An Important Part Of Our Overall Health – Cory Rosenthal

Cory Rosenthal, a fitness trainer, and owner of Rose fitness, who is extremely passionate about fitness since childhood. Exercise has been shown to improve your mood and decrease feelings of depression, anxiety and stress. Exercise and physical activity can be enjoyable. They give you a chance to unwind, enjoy the outdoors or simply engage in activities that make you happy. Physical activity can also help you connect with family or friends in a fun social setting.

Cory says fitness is an important part of our overall health for many reasons, but what exactly is fitness? It doesn’t mean that you can lift really heavy weights or even run a marathon, although people who can do that are certainly fit. For the average person, fitness at a group fitness facility helps us to live life to the fullest and encompasses the three important parts of our being; physical, mental and emotional health. Without regular activity, your body slowly loses its strength, stamina and ability to function properly. It’s like the old saying: you don’t stop moving from growing old, you grow old from stopping moving. Exercise increases muscle strength, which in turn increases your ability to do other physical activities.

Cory says one of the reasons to exercise regularly is that it gives you energy. Rather than going for that second cup of coffee, a workout can help oxygen flow more freely throughout the body and give you a much-needed burst of energy to get you through the day. It also increases your overall stamina, which can help you stay energized for longer to begin with. “If you need willpower to do something, you don’t really want to do it,” says Cory. Instead, think about exercise “in terms of why we’re doing it and what we want to get from physical activity. How can I benefit today? How do I feel when I move? How do I feel after I move?”

It’s important to remember that we have developed gradually from nomadic forefathers who spent all their time moving around in explore of food, shelter and travel huge distances on a daily basis. Our bodies are designed and have developed gradually to be frequently/regularly active.

Staying fit helps keep you looking good! The more you indulge yourself in to healthy habits, the more you improve your overall look. This increases your confidence level and transcends to your overall disposition and self-image.

There is no shortcut to a healthy state, no magic fruit that lets you hit your five-a-day target and no single exercise that gives you a shredded physique in minutes. It takes time and effort to get in shape and stay in shape. You feel fresh, you have a spring in your step, and you feel rejuvenated throughout the day. Your mood remains happy and optimistic too. Win!