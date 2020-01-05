Forgive — believe it or not the only person that a grudge actually harms is YOU! Forgiveness is about freeing yourself from the bondage of resentment and it’s easier than everyone thinks. Remember — forgiveness is for you and not anybody else.

I had the pleasure to interview Brooke Burke. Brooke Burke is a TV host, fitness guru, podcaster, author, and entrepreneur. She is one of social media’s most followed moms and a constant source of information regarding health and fitness, with an outreach of over 4 million followers via Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, and her monthly blogs. In 2011, Brooke launched the online mommy destination ModernMom.com, of which she remains the Co-CEO. Her trusted mommy brand is the foundation of ModernMom.com and Forbes acknowledged her work by listing her as one of America’s top ten moms to follow. Brooke is recognized for first winning and then going on to co-host eight consecutive seasons of the iconic “Dancing with the Stars.” Brooke also had a recurring role as Joey Lawrence’s ex-girlfriend on the ABC Family Network hit sitcom, “Melissa & Joey.” As a foodie and nutrition enthusiast, she guest-hosted and judged on “Beat Bobby Flay.” Brooke also co-hosted Miss America for three years and was part of the cast of The Celebrity Apprentice to raise money and awareness for Operation Smile. Brooke was the face of the Skechers Fitness shoe line for six years, starring in almost a dozen national commercials for the brand. She also collaborated with Guthy-Renker for ten years, hosting two of their most successful programs, the “Core Secrets” fitness videos and the “Sheer Cover” cosmetic line. She also inked Chicken Soup for the Soul’s “The Joy of Less.” Brooke has graced the cover of every major fitness magazine. She has been on the cover of Health twice and the cover of Shape three times; her 2012 cover of which was the largest-selling issue of the magazine that year. Brooke has also been featured on the cover of Fitness, Women’s Health, Redbook, Ladies Home Journal, and many more. In 2012, Brooke brought her own personal brand of fitness workouts to men and women via her fitness DVD series with Sony Home Entertainment, “Transform Your Body With Brooke Burke”. Inspired by the reaction to her DVDs and her dedication to educate women about the importance of physical and mental health, Brooke decided to take her workouts to the public and created her signature “Booty Burn” workout, which she teaches in Malibu non-gratis. Her classes have become a passion project; “Being a teacher and helping women transform their lives has been one of the most rewarding efforts of my career,” she says. Having always been heavily involved in humanitarian causes, Brooke is a philanthropist and advocate for children. She has long been a “Smile Ambassador” for Operation Smile for which she currently sits on the board. Her efforts have included hosting their biggest fundraiser in Los Angeles, appearing in PSAs and traveling on medical missions in which she brought her family along to be part of helping those less fortunate. She also actively participates in World of Children and UNICEF efforts. Brooke beat cancer in 2013 and she continues to bring awareness and inspire people to support a variety of cancer organizations. She became the face of the American Cancer Society’s “Bucket List” campaign in 2014, and she continues to share her story through speaking engagements across the country. She sits on the board of many cancer related charities. Currently, Brooke hosts and co-produces the award-winning educational TV show “Hidden Heroes” on the CW. She partnered with the TV Land network on a TV/digital series called “I Dare You.” In addition, she has a podcast, “The Brooke Burke Show,” which is a lifestyle show about the conversations we all wish to have, inviting inspirational thinkers and game changers to inspire us all.

Thank you so much for joining us Brooke! Can you share the funniest or most interesting story that occurred to you in the course of your career? What was the lesson or take away that you took out of that story?

It was the semi-finals of Dancing With the Stars, Derek Hough and I worked hard to prepare for my favorite dance, the Jitterbug. Low and behold I forgot the entire routine in front of 15 million plus people and my family sitting in the front row. I could hear the crickets in the ballroom and I received the lowest semi final scores in dancing with the stars history! The most challenging part of that competition was having to go back out there on the dance floor and do a second dance that evening. Derek and I both dug deep to prove what we were made of and that we deserved to continue on to the finals. We received very high scores for our salsa & America voted us on to win the competition. What I learned is that fear often can get in your way and that the true sign of a champion is knowing how to dig deep, have faith and carry-on. I had to get my head back in the game and get in it, to win it! that mindset I believe is what helped Derek and I win the coveted mirror ball trophy.

What would you advise to a young person who wants to emulate your success?

Believe in yourself, take chances, never give up, if you’re lucky enough to have a mentor choose wisely and surround yourself with people who are more knowledgeable than yourself. Be resilient and specific and work hard, harder than anyone else. And one of the most important things I learned in Hollywood is that grace goes a long way.

How are you using your success to bring goodness to the world? Can you share with us the meaningful or exciting causes you are working on right now?

I like to think of myself as an encourager and I try to use my platform to connect with as many people as possible. When Fitness digitized I found it and created the fitness app Brooke Burke Body and I have been able to guide and work out with men and women around the globe. We’ve got a strong community that supports one another and it’s a great place to be able to share valuable information. Health and wellness goes far deeper than the exterior for me and I try to maintain optimal health on many levels for my family.

Are there three things that individuals, society or the government can do to support you in this effort?

There is no overall health without a healthy mind. Mental health is integral to wellness and inseparable. The overall messaging from society and government on all things health must include a discussion of mental health that is free of shame and stigma and motivates massive social action much like the breast cancer awareness movement of the last 30 years.

What are your “5 things I wish someone told me when I first started” and why. Please share a story or an example for each.

1.) Someone else’s opinion is really none of your business- In a time of social media and digital connection don’t get caught up in everyone’s feedback.

2.) Live out loud -I am raising four strong children to define their voice and use it to make a difference. Choose your words carefully taste them before you spit them out. I know that what you say matters possibly more than people may realize. Be mindful of what you say and passionate about what you believe in.

3.) The only thing of any value is time — money and success come and go, ebb and flow, but time cannot be replenished. You can always make more money, you can’t earn more time. Time is the thing of greatest value. Hopefully people realize that before too much is gone.

4.) Stay in the moment — if you have 1 foot in yesterday and 1 foot in tomorrow well we all know what happens to today LOL! Learn from the past there’s something valuable to be said about remorse but guilt is a choice & I believe that it’s toxic. I live my life always forward never back.

5.) Forgive — believe it or not the only person that a grudge actually harms is YOU! Forgiveness is about freeing yourself from the bondage of resentment and it’s easier than everyone thinks. Remember — forgiveness is for you and not anybody else.

You are a person of enormous influence. If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

BREATHE! I recently became certified and a technique called Breathwork and it has become a game changer for me. I have incorporated it into my transformation retreat programs. And only takes several minutes to reset your day and a simple practice of deep breathing. Something way too often forgotten to do. I believe in receiving with every inhale and releasing my exhaling. We choose what we hold in our body negative energy can become toxic. I believe in the power of breath. It’s free and it’s always available.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you explain how that was relevant in your life?

“Leave deep footprints” by Dan Millman, author of The Way of the Peaceful Warrior. This was my first book as an intro into spirituality that I read as a young woman. It’s a simple reminder that there are no ordinary moments and to do things that matter.

We are blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Politics, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them 🙂

It would be Oprah Winfrey. She made me want to become a host I will never forget early in my career when I was a guest on the Oprah Show. She was so connected, she embraced the audience, and her she had an amazing ability to inspire.

Oprah brings necessary stories to life, celebrates thought-provoking authors through her SuperSoul Sunday series. Which I LOVE! She’s a game changer, a “do gooder”, and she influences so many people.