Fitness Coach Amer Kamra Of Hammer Fitness Says Action Is The Foundational Key To All Success

Fitness Coach Amer Kamra Of Hammer Fitness Says Action Is The Foundational Key To All Success

Amer Kamra
You want to know the real secret of success? It’s about taking action. You will never succeed if you don’t do anything – that’s a fact.

Successful entrepreneurs don’t just stay in bed all day and expect to land a million-dollar deal the same day. They know they need to act in order to make this happen. They work hard and do what’s necessary to reach their goals. Just like what the quote above said, “Action is the foundational key to all success.”

Not everything will always pan out the way you had imagined. We cannot control everything, but we can control the way we handle these types of situations. No one who has made it big gave up after failing once, twice or three times. Their attitude and determination allowed them to continue moving forward and learning from their past mistakes. Remember to believe that you can reach your goals!

To put it simply, physical activity and exercise is important for everyone. Amer Kamra, known as Amer the Hammer is one of the top fitness models and bodybuilders of the 21st century. Amer Kamra has an icon in the industry for quite a long time and is considered one of the best at what he does. Amer is also the founder of Hammer Fitness which is an outlet for him to share his motivation and passion with the world.

Fitness isn’t just a six-pack or a defined physique. It is a holistic industry which many believe to be a lifestyle rather than just a part of the everyday routine. Another important aspect of being fit is to regularly test your limits. Amer Kamra is considered to be one of the youngest Fitpreneurs in the world and has brought honour to Canada as well as the fitness world.

Hammer Fitness is more than just a business for Amer Kamra. He has always been a man who looks at the bigger picture and for Kamra, the bigger picture has always been to use his knowledge, life experience and wisdom to help change lives. As a fitness model, work was good and the pay was even better but what it lacked was a sense of satisfaction at the end of the day.

Alexander Maxwell, CEO at Maxwell Digitals

Internet Entrepreneur | Digital Marketing Expert | Marketing Consultant | Stock Market Enthusiast|| Founder & CEO at Maxwell Digitals, based in California.

