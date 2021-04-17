Fit With Cambrie Founder Cambrie Schroder on Life Purpose and Helping Others

Fit With Cambrie

The fitness industry often pushes unhealthy methods of living a healthy life, and social media can push negativity or false portrayals of reality. Cambrie Schroder hopes to go against both of those notions through her social media and her fitness lifestyle brand. She grew up in Malibu, California surrounded by some of the world’s most stunning and successful people. Cambrie has always worked hard to be fit for swim shoots, and she felt that she did not have someone to look up to for inspiration. So, Cambrie decided to take that role on herself and become an inspiration for others.

Cambrie began teaching fitness dance classes to her sister and friends when she was just fifteen years old. This is what made her love inspiring others, because teaching others helped her discover her own sense of confidence. To expand her reach, she took to Instagram to post inspiring content and reach girls all over the world.

Then, she launched Fit With Cambrie, her lifestyle brand that offers clean, natural, and nutritious supplements. She is proud to have built the brand all on her own, beginning by purchasing ten protein jars at a time, and now having a full production team that is committed to just her brand. Cambrie wanted to make a product that would push girls to want to live a healthy lifestyle rather than pursuing a diet they would dread. Cambrie drank lots of smoothies that were very high in sugar, so she decided to create a well balanced protein supplement that would be the ideal healthy product to consume.

Fit With Cambrie aims to provide girls with a product that makes fitness delicious and something to look forward to, rather than a diet someone dreads. Her program has provided hundreds of girls from all over the world with a sense of community. For Cambrie, it is all about being feminine while still living a healthy lifestyle. The product itself is the best quality supplement in the market, without compromising the amazing taste. It provides the best ratio of carbs and fat to build lean muscles.

Cambrie wants to show others that you can live a “cool,” meaningful and fulfilling life without going out and partying all of the time. Sometimes, the best way to live is by being a good person and spending quality time with those you love.

