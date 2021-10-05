Contributor Log In
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community

Fishing Tales Of Painted Waters: Mei Lanfang #China 🇨🇳

Imaginations Of Fiction's Reality In The Performance Of MEI LANGFANG'S "The Fisherman's Revenge: Aria C!"

Thrive Global invites voices from many spheres to share their perspectives on our Community platform. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team, and opinions expressed by Community contributors do not reflect the opinions of Thrive Global or its employees. More information on our Community guidelines is available here.
By

Fisherman obtain a wisdom, that so few can comprehend. For not only are they unable to comprehend it, but water wisdom is accept as a fiction to them. Well, that’s because they don’t listen. When the water is playing, they had much rather talk, than to be still. For their chatter causes them to miss out on significant opportunities. They miss out on the painting of water, by musicians and singers, who are skilled enough to mix these precious visuals into music. 🎶🎵🪕

Fishermen, and women, are found in many corners of the world. It means that humanity is blessed with a plethora of stories and paintings, in learning about the waters. Some stories are tales of caution. Others are tales of fascination. And then, there are those performances, which forces us complete surrender to the Universe. Those stories remind us of the natural journeys of our humanity. It’s a fascinating mystique.

Moving into Chinese landscapes and the waters are filled with fishing narratives (and musical tales). They are foreign to the rest of the world. However, as with the way of what is not understood, it’s often through the unknown, where we find out just how connected the foreign and familiar, truly are!

In the performance of “The Fisherman’s Revenge: Aria C,” one arena of Chinese sensory is being made possible to hear and imagine. The voice of one legendary, Chinese opera singer is high pitched. Overall, the composition brings a different, imaginative tool to the listener. For, when we come to think about water, Western listeners come to have one way of thinking. That’s it. It’s often a one direction, horizontal, or vertical shaping for the Western ear of musical healing. However, through this composition, the listener is provided with other (and multi-dimensional) ways of hearing water. With the listening, comes other tales for how fishermen navigate the rivers, oceans, lakes, and seas.

Normally, there is great harmony between the fisherman and the water. 💧 However, sometimes, there is conflict. With conflict, one’s numerous tales can be rather tense, extreme, or different. That’s part of the process. It’s not always that fishermen will navigate water, with a gentle harmony. Not always.

Moving into the imaginary psyche, shall we? If a Chinese fisherman had one way of navigating the sea, how would he dress? What would be his call? For now, let’s simply listen to one fisherman, and his justice, for the balance of water’s time. 💧

Mei Lanfang

https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Mei_Lanfang
https://youtu.be/FT4EeB4aVm4
https://open.spotify.com/track/65fyKCWlCtFJf6HAhNaIpl

    Musical Waters With Lauren Clark, Musical Waters

    Musical Waters is a platform page dedicated towards showcasing the connection between music, water, and the arts.  It presents songs, poetry, design, and the overall dynamic between water and the arts.  Furthermore, the page moves forward in exploring the healing, and holistic wellness, among water, music, and the performing arts.  From examining the patterns and designs of water, and its connection to the visual arts, the page looks at how vast the terrain of water truly is.

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    Love Songs For Loving Stories: Margaret Whiting

    by Lauren Kaye Clark
    Community//

    Meditating In the Way Of Mermaids!

    by Lauren Kaye Clark
    Community//

    Monday Water Jazz Tunes: Mae Barnes #BlackAmericanHer/HistoryMonth360

    by Lauren Kaye Clark
    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.