Fishing Tales Of Painted Waters: Mei Lanfang #China 🇨🇳

Fisherman obtain a wisdom, that so few can comprehend. For not only are they unable to comprehend it, but water wisdom is accept as a fiction to them. Well, that’s because they don’t listen. When the water is playing, they had much rather talk, than to be still. For their chatter causes them to miss out on significant opportunities. They miss out on the painting of water, by musicians and singers, who are skilled enough to mix these precious visuals into music. 🎶🎵🪕

Fishermen, and women, are found in many corners of the world. It means that humanity is blessed with a plethora of stories and paintings, in learning about the waters. Some stories are tales of caution. Others are tales of fascination. And then, there are those performances, which forces us complete surrender to the Universe. Those stories remind us of the natural journeys of our humanity. It’s a fascinating mystique.

Moving into Chinese landscapes and the waters are filled with fishing narratives (and musical tales). They are foreign to the rest of the world. However, as with the way of what is not understood, it’s often through the unknown, where we find out just how connected the foreign and familiar, truly are!

In the performance of “The Fisherman’s Revenge: Aria C,” one arena of Chinese sensory is being made possible to hear and imagine. The voice of one legendary, Chinese opera singer is high pitched. Overall, the composition brings a different, imaginative tool to the listener. For, when we come to think about water, Western listeners come to have one way of thinking. That’s it. It’s often a one direction, horizontal, or vertical shaping for the Western ear of musical healing. However, through this composition, the listener is provided with other (and multi-dimensional) ways of hearing water. With the listening, comes other tales for how fishermen navigate the rivers, oceans, lakes, and seas.

Normally, there is great harmony between the fisherman and the water. 💧 However, sometimes, there is conflict. With conflict, one’s numerous tales can be rather tense, extreme, or different. That’s part of the process. It’s not always that fishermen will navigate water, with a gentle harmony. Not always.

Moving into the imaginary psyche, shall we? If a Chinese fisherman had one way of navigating the sea, how would he dress? What would be his call? For now, let’s simply listen to one fisherman, and his justice, for the balance of water’s time. 💧

Mei Lanfang