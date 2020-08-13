Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

First step to heal self-magic words

Imagine a friend who doesn’t trust you and always have doubt on you, will you keep carrying and continuing the friendship or let it go, definitely let is go, because he or she doesn’t trust you ever, Same is your body, if you do not trust your body then body will stop trusting you and […]

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team, and though they are reviewed for adherence to our guidelines, they are submitted in their final form to our open platform. Learn more or join us as a community member!
By

Imagine a friend who doesn’t trust you and always have doubt on you, will you keep carrying and continuing the friendship or let it go, definitely let is go, because he or she doesn’t trust you ever,

Same is your body, if you do not trust your body then body will stop trusting you and the relation between you and body will break in longer time of life, and when we do not trust each other, who gets benefited, external source or third party who enjoy the no trust and exploits both, the body and owner (virus or bacteria or low immunity),

So what is the first step in healing self, as per Vedic knowledge trust is must, trust your body, trust that you are beautiful and beyond comparison then anyone, you are unique and cannot be compared with outside or external resources of beauty,

Think oneself as beautiful and have faith in your beauty, because once you start to have faith in self, the body cells will start trusting you more with faith and starts feeling positive, and in this trust relationship, they starts to heal you and create positive vibrations in you, that is why it is always said, journey is inside out,

Do not think yourself as odd-man out because you are not odd but beautiful creation,

So how does one heal self, simple, every morning when you wake up, stand infront of mirror and say to self, I love you and you are so beautiful, once you start appreciating self on regular basis, transformation start to happen, and positive energy is created within helping in every corner of life,

Its your body and will always love to hear from you the kind words, and once you share kind words, quantum healing starts, mind has done miracles,

Go easy on self, give body time to recover, when well, feel that wellness and enjoy the joy of who you are, a loving and beautiful you,

Please feel free to write me on [email protected], life is all about sharing, caring and loving.

The peace within is peace outside

Spiritual Veda, Creating smiles and facilitating peace of mind at Spiritual Veda

We are living in a world, torn by innumerable maladies. Each one of us has to toil through the process called life. There are some who succumb to the afflictions of life, while many others sail through easily. Spiritual Veda strives to lend a healing touch to all such people who find it hard to carry their own cross.

Spiritual Veda does not believe in magic, Spiritual Veda only guides when asked, trust God with all your heart and walk with your life, everything will happen on its own.

​That’s what Spiritual Veda is, creating smiles and facilitating peace of mind through sharing, caring and loving,

Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

You might also like...

Photo by Priscilla Du Preez on Unsplash
Community//

The Thanksgiving of a Binge Eater

by Lina Salazar
Photo by Verne Ho on Unsplash
Community//

7 Steps to deal with grief

by Jessica Iachia
//

4 Life-Changing Benefits To Stretching Your Comfort Zone & How To Do It

by Kate Eckman

Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

Thrive Global
People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

- MARCUS AURELIUS

We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.