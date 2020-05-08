4 Inspiring Stories of First Responders Who Recovered From COVID-19

As healthcare workers continue to lead the battle against the coronavirus crisis, they’ve put their own health at risk. To date, thousands of healthcare workers have contracted the virus, but many have recovered and have returned to work. Here are 4 inspiring stories of recovery from the front lines of COVID-19.

UK nurse discharged from the ICU

After a 3-week battle with COVID-19 in the ICU, this nurse is on her way home!

What a happy moment for us all – Nora, one of our nurses, leaving hospital this afternoon after three weeks in Intensive Care battling #COVID-19. Wishing you all the very best Nora #NHS pic.twitter.com/CVIaAFUGzW — Luton and Dunstable University Hospital (@LandDHospital) April 30, 2020

Philippine nurse gets proper send-off

Jonover David was diagnosed on April 15. In true Philippine fashion, his colleagues performed the dance of joy — the same dance he performed for recovering COVID patients before he became ill.

Jonover David was discharged, Tuesday, afternoon, from BGHMC after recovering from COVID-19. He is a 33-year old CCU nurse at BGHMC and has been caring for people in the frontlines. But last April 15, he was hospitalized after contracting COVID-19. | via JJ Landingin pic.twitter.com/XxGXOSkRGQ — Manila Bulletin News (@manilabulletin) May 5, 2020

Right from recovery to work

This ICU doctor didn’t waste any time. Just one week after recovering from COVID-19 he is back at work serving on the frontlines.

Boston physical therapist gets warm welcome back

Lauren Detmer’s colleagues at Massachusetts General Hospital line the hallways to welcome her back to work after she spent weeks at home recovering from the virus.

