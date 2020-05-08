Contributor Log In/Sign Up
4 Inspiring Stories of First Responders Who Recovered From COVID-19

Because we all need some good news right now.

@manilabulletin / Twitter
As healthcare workers continue to lead the battle against the coronavirus crisis, they’ve put their own health at risk. To date, thousands of healthcare workers have contracted the virus, but many have recovered and have returned to work. Here are 4 inspiring stories of recovery from the front lines of COVID-19. 

UK nurse discharged from the ICU

After a 3-week battle with COVID-19 in the ICU, this nurse is on her way home!

Philippine nurse gets proper send-off

Jonover David was diagnosed on April 15. In true Philippine fashion, his colleagues performed the dance of joy — the same dance he performed for recovering COVID patients before he became ill.

Right from recovery to work 

This ICU doctor didn’t waste any time. Just one week after recovering from COVID-19 he is back at work serving on the frontlines.

Boston physical therapist gets warm welcome back

Lauren Detmer’s colleagues at Massachusetts General Hospital line the hallways to welcome her back to work after she spent weeks at home recovering from the virus.

