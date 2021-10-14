Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Challenge Winners

First Charlena Put Her Troubles In Perspective, Then She Changed Her Life

“I had to do something to lift myself up.”

By
Charlena Mitchell

Before the Thrive Challenge, my life was upside down. I was trying to find a job, trying to keep a roof over my head. Nothing was working. Then I got a job at Walmart, which led to a conversation that changed my life. One day, when I was at a low point, a fellow associate named Joan Thomas saw how down I was and handed me a copy of  the Thrive Challenge book. “Take this home and read it, because somebody somewhere is going through some tougher things than you.” After reading about these amazing people I knew it was time for me to lift myself up.

I started by cutting down on sugary drinks.  

It was hard, but I started by skipping those sugary drinks. After about a month, I noticed my clothes had a little more room in them, and I said to myself, “Wow, this is working!” I began to cut down on sweets and fast food and eat more fruits and vegetables.

I also started walking. 

As I ate better, I had more energy. So when I felt really down I started walking around my neighborhood. I noticed that even more weight came off and I felt better. The walking helped me connect with my son and he became my support group. Now we walk around the neighborhood together and I feel great.

I’ve lost about 20 pounds since starting the Thrive Challenge.

Now I have more energy to run around and play with my grandkids. And the energy is contagious: I even got my sister to try the Thrive Challenge!

I find myself smiling and talking a lot more than I used to. 

Before the Thrive Challenge I was just shut off — I wouldn’t talk to anybody. I was full of self-doubt and was hard on myself. Now I have more confidence. I can walk up to somebody and hold a conversation. But more importantly, I believe in myself and appreciate life more. Now I just keep pushing. No matter what I’m going through, I just keep striving, just keep pushing. It’s been a life-changer.

—Charlena Mitchell, Walmart Supercenter #0839; Baton Rouge, LA; $5K Winner

Thrive Challenge

