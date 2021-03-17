First Black Woman to Live on 5 Continents, Who Put her Story on Stage and Tour it Internationally

Lacey C. Clark!, award-winning author, speaker, actress, thought leader, and empowerment personality is on a mission to achieve global self-love for women and girls through arts and education, edifying the term “Innertainment.” Clark! has made history as the first Black woman to live on five continents, put her story on stage and tour it internationally. Her journey began when she noticed an over saturation of influential negative media messages towards young women. Lacey’s self-esteem boosting content can be experienced through her thriving brands Phenomenally U, Phenomenal Everywhere, and Sisters’ Sanctuary. Sisters’ Sanctuary uplifts self-esteem, self-worth, and self-image of women and girls in a disempowering media climate. Her three-in-one treasure: solo play, audiobook, and budding lifestyle brand, with the autobiographical coming of age story “Phenomenal Everywhere”, and is a thought leader, teaching self-love through education. Known as “Ms. Phenomenal Everywhere,” this multifaceted personification of expressive art, rich culture, soulful global travel, and fierce femininity is a strong voice to be reckoned with.



Lacey says, “I want to inspire people to LIVE, take risks, create their own paths and be divinely guided into what is phenomenal for them. I want people to reach in and discover their phenomenality. I want them to know that it is possible to overcome and own who they are. Being “Phenomenal Everywhere” starts from within and having the courage to take that journey to tap into personal liberation.”

More about:

This insecure little girl from inner city North Philly pushed past her constrictions, attending New Freedom Theatre in Philadelphia for theater, vocal, and dance and attended the Philadelphia High School for the Creative and Performing Arts. She graduated as a Founders Scholar from the world-renowned Tisch School of the Arts at NYU. From being Clear Channel Radio’s Unsung Shero to being awarded the State Representative V. Lowery Brown Image Award, Lacey C. Clark! has a résumé full of numerous awards and achievements. Her work has been recognized by BET, Radio One, and Heart & Soul and Rolling OUT magazines. She has delivered hundreds of keynote speeches, workshops, Inner BeauTea Parties, and summits and partnered with organizations such as Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, The American Cancer Society, and World Federation of Mental Health. Lacey C. Clark! has spoken on platforms along with Les Brown, Hill Harper, and Dr. Robin Smith as well as joined forces with Jill Scott’s Blues Babe Foundation to help raise self-esteem in young women. She is the author of Celebrate HER Now! and Phenomenally U and a former radio personality at WURD 900 FM with her segment “Phenomenal Philly”. Lacey has worked with the likes of Dr. Maya Angelou, Spike Lee, and Dr. Sonia Sanchez.