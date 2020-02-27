“First and foremost, get cooking” with Cameron Rogers and Dr. William Seeds

First and foremost, get cooking. There is no better way to health-ify your lifestyle than to cook the food you are consuming. Although eating at restaurants is great fun, and something I still make time to enjoy, it is very easy to consume ingredients you’re unaware of and would never personally cook with if making the dish yourself. Knowing what goes in the meals you are enjoying and cooking with clean, whole, and unprocessed ingredients will help you notice a huge change in your overall health.

As a part of my series about the women in wellness, I had the pleasure of interviewing Cameron Rogers, also known as Freckled Foodie. Cameron is a New York City certified health coach on a steadfast mission to making healthy living approachable. She’s been named on for Forbes’ top 5 entrepreneurs changing the New York wellness scene and has worked with notable brands to develop transformative content stemming from her professional expertise. On her Instagram, website, and podcast (Freckled Foodie & Friends), Cameron makes a conscious effort to show you the truth of her health journey, without a filtered lens. You can expect the real, the raw, and the reality.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! What is your “backstory”?

Thank you for including me! I’m Cameron, a very freckled 28-year-old living in NYC, originally from Princeton, NJ, with a big appetite for all things food.After working on Wall Street for 5 years, I had a life altering moment and decided it was time to wave goodbye to the corporate world and pursue Freckled Foodie full-time. Since then, I’ve worked with notable companies on creating content, dozens of individuals to achieve a more healthy and balanced lifestyle, and developed my personality as a podcast host on Freckled Foodie & Friends. My goal across all of my channels and platforms is to make healthy living an approachable topic. You don’t need a pristine kitchen or a perfect blowout with a full face of makeup to make a delicious meal; all you need is your precious time, fresh ingredients, and the determination to feed your body what it deserves. Never let intimidation or comparison cause you to compromise your goal of a healthy lifestyle!

Can you share your top three “lifestyle tweaks” that you believe will help support people’s journey towards better wellbeing?

First and foremost, get cooking. There is no better way to health-ify your lifestyle than to cook the food you are consuming. Although eating at restaurants is great fun, and something I still make time to enjoy, it is very easy to consume ingredients you’re unaware of and would never personally cook with if making the dish yourself. Knowing what goes in the meals you are enjoying and cooking with clean, whole, and unprocessed ingredients will help you notice a huge change in your overall health. Secondly, letting go of the idea of perfection. As I just mentioned, it is obviously better for you to enjoy meals that you yourself have made versus a restaurant kitchen. However, that doesn’t mean that is something you’re always going to be able to do 100% of the time. Find the balance that works for you and get comfortable living in that grey area; there are no black and white rules to increase your wellbeing and there is no “perfect” way to do so. Lastly, practice mindful eating and listen to your body. Instead of following the programmed rules of what times meals should be and what foods should be included in each, take note of what your body is craving. If you are hungry, have some more; if you are not, there is no need to finish every plate in front of you. Take the time to acknowledge what your body is actually in need of.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you started your career?

For me, the most interesting and unexpected part of my career has been the community I have created. I started my account as a total side project while I was working in Sales & Trading with no game plan or idea of ever taking it full time. I never had a goal of followers or obsessed over the number but, instead, focused on cultivating a welcoming community and paying attention to those who were a part of it. The growth I have experienced has been more than I ever could’ve imagined and has allowed me to interact with incredible people from all over the world in an open, honest, and supportive manner. I am so appreciative of each and every person who chooses to consume my content!

Can you share a story about the biggest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

It is hard for me to necessarily label something as a “mistake”, because I believe they are all learning opportunities and I would not be where I am today without them. However, to answer your question, in the very early days of starting this company I was a big “yes” person. I don’t think it was necessarily a mistake or a bad thing, but I wasn’t quite sure what path I wanted to be on so I really struggled saying no to people. I soon changed the mentality and agreed to myself that I would say “yes” to a different type of opportunity at least once, but then promised to feel confident and secure in turning that type of work down going forward if it was not something I enjoyed or a smart decision business wise.

When it comes to health and wellness, how is the work you are doing helping to make a bigger impact in the world?

I am hoping to help people by reinforcing the fact that they are not alone in whatever struggle they are facing and to encourage them to live a healthier lifestyle one small step at a time without becoming obsessed with the end result and/or the black and white rules they may feel pressured to follow. We are all going through different things in our lives and I try to be as open and honest as I can while I fight my own battles and share the tips that have helped me overcome whatever I am currently facing. I hope to encourage my followers to let go of the expectations they may unnecessarily set for themselves, to stop comparing their lives or success to others, and to focus on the positives. We cannot control what happens to us, we can only control how we respond.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

Without a doubt, I owe a lot of thanks my parents and husband, Joe, for my success. My parents always instilled the belief in me that I can achieve whatever I set my mind to and to chase after what I want; which is what eventually led me to quitting my job on Wall Street and placing a bet on myself. My husband, Joe, is my everyday support system who encourages me to be the best version of myself and is always there with the inspiring words I need in times of doubt. Without the three of them, I don’t think I would have had the courage or sanity to begin this business.

If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of wellness to the most amount of people, what would that be?

Making wellness more affordable. Between the ingredients, products, add-ons, and services, it can add up to an extremely high cost that becomes out of budget for majority of the people. While I believe in a lot of these wellness features, I would love to find a way to make it accessible for everyone, not just a specific demographic.

What are your “3 Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before I Started” and why?

That you don’t have to have everything figured out, to trust the process, and that life is ever-evolving, have fun with the changes!

Do you have a “girl-crush” in this industry? If you could take one person to brunch, who would it be? (Let another “woman in wellness” know that you respect her as a teacher and guide! )

This is tough, I respect so many women in this space and appreciate all of the work so many incredible people have done! I don’t think I can pick just one, so here are a few I am currently inspired by and admirable of: Gwyneth Paltrow and the company, Goop, she has created, Brene Brown and her constant work on vulnerability, Hannah Bronfman, Kelly LeVeque, and Ella Mills

Sustainability, veganism, mental health and environmental changes are big topics at the moment. Which one of these causes is dearest to you, and why?

Mental health is one that I feel very passionately about discussing on my platform. Personally, I struggle with anxiety and am very open on my page about my weekly therapy sessions and tips that I have found help with my anxiety and panic attacks. For so long people have felt embarrassed by certain mental health struggles they are facing and I encourage everyone to seek professional help while also opening up to their loved ones and discussing the thoughts they are having or struggles they are facing. You are not alone!

What is the best way our readers can follow you on social media?

My most active platform is Instagram, @freckledfoodie

Thank you for these fantastic insights!