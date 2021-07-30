Fiona Thomas of ‘Out of Office’: “Podcasts ”

Podcasts — speaking on podcasts is effective for so many reasons. It’s evergreen, which means people can listen to it long after it’s recorded and it’s great for SEO. You’re given an extended period to talk which means the listener will get to know, like, and trust you, which means you’re more likely to build up a connection and lead them on to buy the book. It’s also really efficient because most of them can be recorded remotely in less than an hour. Consider investing in a good microphone too as good audio makes all the difference.

As a part of our series about “How You Can Grow Your Business or Brand By Writing A Book”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Fiona Thomas.

Fiona Thomas is a freelance writer with work published in iPaper, Grazia, Happiful Magazine and Huffington Post. Her most recent book Out of Office: Ditch the 9–5 and Be Your Own Boss has been featured in Stylist, Forbes, Daily Mail and was shortlisted for Business Book Award.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive into the main focus of our interview, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you share a story about what motivated you to become an expert in the particular area that you are writing about?

When I was younger, the idea of being self-employed terrified me. I wanted job stability and a regular wage packet. But when I had a mental breakdown, at age 26, I realized that traditional workplaces couldn’t support my needs, I needed to be able to take more time off and accommodate my depression and anxiety symptoms. For a long time, I thought my mental illness made me unfit for work, but the truth was that I just needed a more flexible set up and freelancing has given me that. Working for myself has saved my mental health, and I wanted to write a book that would allow others to enjoy the same benefits of freelancing. I wanted to show that you have autonomy over your days, have uncapped earning potential, and enjoy the satisfaction that comes with being your own boss.

Can you share a pivotal story that shaped the course of your career?

In 2017, I was offered the opportunity to pitch some stories to the communities editor at Metro.co.uk. I was still working full-time as a waitress and it would have been so easy to just ignore the opportunity because I didn’t feel ready or qualified to write for publication. But I pitched three ideas and quickly became a regular contributor. That was a big moment for me because getting the seal of approval from a recognized publication and payment for my work really legitimized my writing abilities and gave me the confidence to put myself forward for more jobs.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now? Are you working on any new writing projects?

The community arm of my freelancing business has thrived one the last twelve months so I’m working hard to keep that growing, providing inspiring events and virtual writing sessions for budding writers. Holding space for other writers is something I’m really passionate about because I believe there are so many brilliantly creative people in the world who aren’t encouraged to follow their passion. I like to be able to provide that encouragement. The success of Out of Office has led to me being approached by a literary agent so I’ve been working on a non-fiction book proposal for several months now. I’m also dipping my toe into the world of fiction and attempting my first novel which feels like a real challenge for me.

Thank you for all of that. Let’s now shift to the core focus of our interview. Can you please tell us a bit about your book? Can you please share a specific passage or story that illustrates the main theme of your book?

Out of Office is a no-nonsense guide for anyone who wants to go freelance or is already doing it. I found that a lot of the business books I was reading really glossed over the simple things that new freelancers need to know, so I’ve included them in the book, like tips on how to raise an invoice and how to figure out your rates. Similarly, lots of entrepreneurial books glamourize self-employment so I wanted to give a balanced view of freelancing and explore the lesser-spoken about topics such as loneliness, guilt, and comparison. It’s both a how-to guide and a warm hug all wrapped up in a paperback!

You are a successful author and thought leader. Which three character traits do you feel were most instrumental to your success when launching your book? Can you please share a story or example for each?

Honesty — I always say it is far too exhausting to pretend to be anyone else, so when I was launching Out of Office I shared the highs and the lows, whether that was struggling to meet my deadline over Christmas or finding out that it hit the Amazon bestsellers list, I made a conscious effort to be upfront about what it’s like to run a business and launch a book.

Humour — I’ve never taken myself too seriously, which is one of the reasons why self-employment suits me. There’s no boss to tell me to stop larking around! When I was writing the book I would take breaks at the local duck pond and share photos on my Instagram. People began to associate me with ducks (weird, I know) so when the eBook version of Out of Office came out I dressed up like a duck to promote it and it went down a storm. Sometimes you just have to poke fun at yourself and enjoy it!

Resilience — writing a book is a solitary experience, but when you start getting edits and feedback from the publisher your ego can take a beating. Then when the book comes out, you face the pressure of whether the book will sell well and whether it will receive positive reviews. Having a thick skin has helped me hold my own throughout the process.

In my work, I have found that writing a book can be a great way to grow a brand. Can you share some stories or examples from your own experience about how you helped your own business or brand grow by writing a book? What was the “before and after picture?” What were things like before, and how did things change after the book?

Before Out of Office, I was making most of my income through B2B client work either writing in a journalistic capacity or creating content for brands. After the book was published, I found that I had established myself as an expert writer which led me into offering advice, events, and mentorship to budding writers. I don’t think my courses would sell as well as they do if I was unpublished, as it gives me that professional edge when compared to writers who are still seeking publication.

If a friend came to you and said “I’m considering writing a book but I’m on the fence if it is worth the effort and expense” what would you answer? Can you explain how writing a book in particular, and thought leadership in general, can create lucrative opportunities and help a business or brand grow?

When you have a book, it essentially provides social proof that you are serious about your subject. Yes, it takes time and effort to write a book, but that’s exactly why it’s so effective at proving you’re the real deal. So many people say they would love to write a book, but to commit to the process and do it? It sets you head and shoulders above the rest. I’ve found it makes it a lot easier to get accepted when you pitch to be on podcasts, write guest articles or provide expert commentary for journalists. It’s led to some brilliant opportunities for me including speaking at Stylist Live, Radio 5, and being quoted in Forbes.

What are the things that you wish you knew about promoting a book before you started? What did you learn the hard way? Can you share some stories about that which other aspiring writers can learn from?

I wish I’d known that getting a book deal doesn’t guarantee your book being in shops. The market is so competitive and budgets, especially with indie publishers, are limited so be prepared to put in a lot of work when it comes to promoting your book. Also, don’t put all your focus on social media because followers do not equal book sales! Even if you’re years away from publication, start building up your email list as publishers do like to see that, and it’s great for boosting sales on launch day.

Based on your experience, which promotional elements would you recommend to an author to cover on their own and when would you recommend engaging an expert?

In my experience, it’s a good idea to focus on one social media platform and you can definitely do that on your own. Take your audience along with you on the journey from the minute you start writing the book, keeping them updated with progress and giving them behind-the-scenes content. Start providing value similar to what will be in the book, then you’ll leave them desperate to read more of the same! You can do all that on your own and it doesn’t take up too much time. Hire an expert to do your PR if you can, even if it’s just for a few weeks. My PR team got me on tonnes of BBC radio shows and a preview of the book published on the Daily Mail Online. I do think their connections and ability to pitch were invaluable.

Wonderful. Here is the main question of our interview. Based on your own experience and success, what are the “five things an author needs to know to successfully promote and market a book?” If you can, please share a story or example for each.

Collaborate — think about who your book can help and figure out a way to reach those people on a mass scale. For Out of Office, I reached out to freelancing communities and found ways to collaborate on blog content, giveaways, and podcasts. Finding existing audiences to tap into is a great way to reach the right people, especially if you don’t have a large audience of your own.

Provide value — simply posting a picture of your book and asking for the sale isn’t going to cut it on social media. People want you to prove the quality of what’s in the book, so create valuable content that will entice people into making the purchase.

Podcasts — speaking on podcasts is effective for so many reasons. It’s evergreen, which means people can listen to it long after it’s recorded and it’s great for SEO. You’re given an extended period to talk which means the listener will get to know, like, and trust you, which means you’re more likely to build up a connection and lead them on to buy the book. It’s also really efficient because most of them can be recorded remotely in less than an hour. Consider investing in a good microphone too as good audio makes all the difference.

Writing — as a freelance writer of course I had to mention this! If you’re willing to write up an article for free, you’ll be surprised how many online publications will take you up on the offer. Get into the habit of pitching ideas related to your book topic, it’s a great way to get your name out there and those precious backlinks to your website or Amazon page.

Media kit — it sounds simple, but creating a folder with all your press files is such a time saver. In mine, I have a selection of brand images, book graphics, press releases, and my bio. Whenever I appear on a podcast, write an article, or get interviewed I just send them a link to the folder and they have access to everything they need.

We are very blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US, with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we both tag them 🙂

I’d love to have lunch with Bryony Gordon. I find her writing so entertaining and inspiring, and as a non-drinker myself I would appreciate the chance to talk about getting sober with her. Please make this happen, thanks!

How can our readers further follow your work online?

You can find me at fionalikestoblog.com and follow me on Instagram @fionalikestoblog. Thanks for the opportunity to talk to you!

Thank you for these excellent insights, and we greatly appreciate the time you spent. We wish you continued success with your book promotion and growing your brand.