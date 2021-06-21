Finding Your Way

It takes courage to embrace who we really are and what we really need and want in life. Being free to accept and express our true nature we can begin to discover the benefits of who we are and enjoy new opportunities to flourish.

If we feel that our current life direction isn’t meeting our needs, then we need to notice when we feel most alive, most enthusiastic, and most happy.

We all have individual strengths but it’s hard to identify them because they come naturally to us. Finding the right direction in life is a problem that most of us face at some time, but by discovering our unique gifts, we can positively impact our home and work life.

Taking Action

Fear of making a ‘wrong decision’ can sometimes paralyze us into doing nothing. But just because we take an action, it doesn’t mean that we are committed to that path forever. If it doesn’t work out that’s fine! At least now we know that it’s time to try something else. Whatever path we choose our path to excellence is through our power, not our weakness.

Our sensitivity and creativity make us who we are and we need to learn to trust our instincts. Life is a journey and the path is not always clear. Career opportunities for growth may present at any time, taking us in a completely different direction.

We need to get to know ourselves a little better, take positive action and be prepared to just try something. Dip your toe in the water and see how it feels! Perhaps you have artistic talent and want to use it productively, then try something simple like researching an online crafting platform that empowers sellers. Commit to it for a planned amount of time. If you don’t like the way things are developing, you can always switch your focus elsewhere.

It’s important to note that your vision will only become real if you put it into practice. Don’t try to suppress what truly makes you happy. Embrace your joys. You are a powerful and unique human being. If something makes you feel inspired – keep doing it and see where it takes you.

Practicing Patience

We all have to remind ourselves at times that we need to be patient. We won’t often find our way overnight. We need to keep listening to our inner voice and possibly even redefine our idea of success.

Our path may no longer be about money or things, but more about feeling deep fulfillment or simply eliminating unhappiness from our lives. Sometimes we have no idea what may be next but we just know it has to be better than what is.

Feeling lost is normal. Either we’ve never known where we are going or we got to where we always thought we wanted to be, only to realize we don’t want it anymore. Either way, taking the time to get to know ourselves and reflect, the closer we will feel like we have a new direction.

We may discover there is no final answer, things change and so can what makes us feel fulfilled. We just have to learn to go with the flow and not worry so much. If we invest our time and energy into things that matter to us, we are surely prioritizing our peace of mind, and what can be more satisfying than that?