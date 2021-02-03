Finding Your Way to Happiness

Excerpt from Exhilarated Life: Discovering Inner Happiness

My Mother Didn’t Cry—She Wept

The muses, for me, are like children, predawn, on Christmas morning. They stand quietly near my bed, lift an eyelid and whisper, “Are you awake?”

I roll over and try to ignore the gentle prodding and then

there will be a voice in my mind. Some image—grouping of words—

an inspiration of something that might be shared. I promise myself I

will remember it all in the morning. But no. It is now that the phrases

begin to tumble forth and, well, I might as well swing out of bed and

follow the little voice nudging me up the stairs. I can nap later.



So here I am in a predawn, hushed house. The fire is burning and

the Tiffany lamp casts a warm, colorful glow. Living with two young

musicians, it is not easy to find the house quiet until very late or, in this

case, very early. Even the dogs, Zoe, the Golden Retriever and Skye,

the Siberian Husky, are too deeply asleep to leave my room where “all

us girls” bunk down each night.



What has me awake? What is it I want to share with you? What is

so urgent? Well, I want to tell you about happiness. How to coax it

into your life so it’s not just a once in a while (got the promotion—

won the lottery—just engaged) kind of thrill, but an abiding joyful

state of being. Once it underlies all the inevitable detritus—let’s call

it garbage—that we might be called to endure, we become like boats

buoyant on happiness, and more easily navigate this often tough and

heavy world.



If I want to talk about happiness, why do I begin with the title about

weeping?

Because Life is a walk we take alone and it can be sad. We

drop in at birth and ease out at death, and in between we à la main

left and à la main right with any number of characters, lovers, cheats,

family, betrayers, gurus and frauds. Each one teaches us something

about ourselves and, dammit, the toughest teachers bring us our

brightest lessons—closer to happiness.

Some of these lessons we can experience on a higher level and see their importance, but many have swooped in and taken us at a vulnerable, unguarded moment. They have embedded themselves deeply in our soul, and our mind just doesn’t pick up on them. These experiences are barbed with sharp emotion—usually shame, vulnerability, or guilt—and because they don’t make themselves clear, they attract similar experiences. We are

left wondering why we keep picking the wrong kind of guy, people

cheat us, or we become ill.



My Life work—or vision—has been a force of nature beyond my

choice: To stop the pervasive sadness that wove its way through the

family tapestry. How far back does it go? It doesn’t matter. I can

swing a cat (gently) and touch a batch in my immediate family who

suffer in a way that makes their lives go out of ease and balance.

Responses include illness, depression, self-destructive behavior, even

suicide. I include myself in that. Are we any different from every

family? Any individual? No. When we live in “dis”ease even joyful

events are only fleeting. We catch glimpses of a happiness we desire

but cannot sustain.



Global cataclysms, man-made or natural, send shock waves through

the world as we know it, but they are not separate from us. They affect

us directly or peripherally, but they rise up from each one of us—from

our collective unhappiness and out-of-ease-ness.



Healing begins in our own hearts. Our own minds. Our own bodies.

Our souls. We can’t ask for or expect peace in the world when we can’t

claim it for ourselves. We can’t ask for or expect happiness for our

children if we do not model it ourselves. We can’t expect an earth in

balance if we cannot first heal ourselves.



My mother didn’t cry—she wept. When I was little—nine or so—I

would climb into bed with her when my dad was on a business trip.

In the night, as I snuggled into her side, I would become aware of the

deep shudders that she tried to keep still and then I would feel the

wetness of her face as the tears cascaded endlessly, in silent heaving.

I know now some of her past and how it could cause this sadness. I

didn’t know her future then, but she would have more to weep for.



I too have wept in the night. Overcome by fears and worries—

“nameless dreads”, as a friend used to call these night thoughts. I have

invited the dreads into my waking life. They were real. Loss of income,

house, betrayals, death, suicide. Lotsa junk. Keeping my chin up, ever

plunging on, stepping over broken businesses, promises, lives. What

are ya gonna do? S**t happens.



Well, stop crying about it for one. And then start dumping out. I

like the image of defragging a computer. When I finally discovered

the “clean up the disc” button, a little box came up with stripes of all

colors. They represented whole files and “broken” files.

Whole files function and the fragmented files (red) are broken bits of files deleted, but not all gone. Broken files gum up the works. Slow things down and cause all sorts of problems—way out of my scope to describe or fix— except to defrag. We don’t even know they are in there yet they act

like sticks in our spokes. Things function after a fashion, but nothing

really works well and smoothly, and every once in a while—crash!



For me—as much as I am keen to be computer competent—noodling

“in there” is like doing brain surgery with salad forks. It may not be

something you want to manage unsupervised, not at least, until you

become a little more familiar. Healing the soul is much like that.

Healing the soul is vitally important, as it is the seat of expressing all

our life force through body, mind, and spirit.



If you want health and happiness, vitality, courage and peace—begin

on the inside. So many therapies are amazing facilitators for this task.

Bodywork by a conscious therapist becomes soul work. Simple gentle

touch by a caring person can pop open a soul like a ripe milkweed

pod. When someone puts their hands on your body, they plunge their

reach deep into your subtle energies. Even sex as an act of incredible intimacy is a blunt object (no pun intended) compared to the incisive effect of soul or energy therapy. It is very effective and very sensitive.



Many who suffer from the effects of a discordant soul may be reluctant

to “do the work” because they fear reliving what has caused them

enormous pain in the first place. But unlike psychotherapy—although

that too has its place—there are many alternative therapies that are

more efficient and effective. Once limiting emotions and beliefs are

released, life events and circumstances almost immediately shift to a

more fulfilling, constructive and effortless synchronicity. Each time I

shed another layer, I see the result reflected in life experience and wish

I had let go of it sooner!



Enlightenment isn’t just for monks. It is for all of us who choose to

“lighten up.” Defrag, drop the load, clear the clutter of unpleasant,

unproductive memories and emotions. They just sabotage your

happiness. Take charge of your own happiness—it is your right! And

weep no more.

