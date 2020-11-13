Finding Your Strengths

Hide not your talents, they for use were made. What’s a sun-dial in the shade? Benjamin Franklin

When it comes to formal evaluations of organizational employees, I think we have it all wrong. We take a look at what their weaknesses are and where they can improve. We look at what they are doing wrong, and what they are doing that is not in alignment with how we would do it and what we expect from ourselves.

In other words, we look for where they are weak.

Imagine what would happen if we identify and use other’s strengths and begin to build those up. We would then evaluate the strengths needed in a specific position and fill that position so the work and the person are a match.

The work brings out the best in a person and a person is…here comes the “F” word…fulfilled.

Fulfilled at work. Imagine that.

I work with my clients to help them find their strengths. It has been very rewarding to watch the change in them when they realize they are utilizing their strengths in their work. How rewarding for them to know that their strengths match their work. They feel fulfilled.

Even more rewarding is when my clients realize they are in the wrong line of work and take action to change. They realize that if they have the strengths of an “activator”, being in work that is only maintenance of the status quo will be a struggle. Having a strength of “strategic”, allows you to see patterns and formulate strategy. You will be fulfilled if you are on the leading edge.

If you are feeling unfulfilled in your work, spend some time looking at what your strengths are. Spend some more time looking at what strengths are needed in your current role. If they don’t match, guess what? You need to be looking elsewhere. It’s not a good fit. And Yay! You now know and can take some action. I firmly believe we instinctively know when our work doesn’t fit our strengths.

And along the way, take the time to always listen to the yearnings that pull you.

You cannot be anything you want to be. But you can be a lot more of who you already are. Tom Rath

Written by Pat Obuchowski