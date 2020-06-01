Finding Your Peace

Last night I sat alone in my apartment. I have no family nearby. The police and National Guard were surrounding my apartment complex (which is next to an outdoor mall and my area had been threatened with riots and looting).

I fell asleep to the sounds of helicopters, with images of violence in Santa Monica, Scottsdale, and Minneapolis (all places where I have friends) darkening my dreams.

So, how do we find a place of peace and calm in this mad world?

Having lived through Kent State, many mass shootings, 9/11, natural disasters, and loved ones’ illness and deaths, I have (sadly) become a pro at self-soothing, spirituality, and inner strength. Aging has its benefits.

First, practice self-care

Self-care does not mean selfishness. It simply means tending to your body, mind, and soul so you can be in the best possible condition to weather the storm.

The relationship between physical health and mental health is a powerful one. I began my day with exercise. My gym opened today and the entire management team was at the front door to take our temperatures and greet us. Human kindness and care are also essential (see De-Tox Your Tribe, below).

Choose your friends — real and virtual — wisely

Detox your tribe and let the haters go. Over the past 30 days, I have gradually but purposely disconnected from people who lack empathy — the bullies, the nasty texters, and the ghosts (who let themselves go, saving me the effort) — people who detract from your inner peace. I read a great book this weekend — Crucial Accountability — which is all about having those “difficult conversations” when people let you down.

An 8pm curfew remains in effect in my home state for the whole week. I will respect that, eating healthy dinners and curling up under my “adult blankie” each night, indulging in pre-sleep rituals, reminding myself of all that is still right, and dreaming of a saner and kinder world.

Peace out.