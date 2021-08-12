Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Finding Your Niche as a New Entrepreneur

Are you a business owner that's struggling to meet the masses of your market? Opeyemi Odeyale regales the importance of finding your niche as an entrepreneur.

Meeting the needs of the masses is a daunting task. Business owners need to narrow down their market and identify with a specific audience to make it easier to satisfy them. Identifying one’s niche market is critical because one focuses on a particular group or set of people, making it easier to put their efforts and resources towards solutions to specific market issues. Most novice entrepreneurs find it challenging to identify their niches and what they can specialize in. Here are a couple of pointers steering new entrepreneurs into identifying their niche market:

Find Out Customers’ Problems and Needs

Businesses are about solving consumers’ problems and satisfying their needs. It is critical for new entrepreneurs to understand the market they want to venture into by identifying their customers’ needs and concerns. Pinpoint the target audience and research their buying patterns and behavior to know how to meet their needs.

Research the Competition

Competition is always waiting to prey on novice entrepreneurs. When entering a new market, it is essential to research the competition to prepare and work on SWOT analysis. Find out whether the product or service will be viable and who the business will have as competition. With appropriate research, new entrepreneurs can gauge whether their business will be worthy.

Test the Products and Services

It is vital to test products and services before going full-blown. Having an idea and implementing it does not necessarily mean it will sell. One needs to try their services or products to know whether they will succeed or fail. In addition, testing also gives one feedback about the consumers’ feelings and reactions towards the product or service, bringing about improvement and development.

Identify the Niche and its Profitability

The basis of having a business is to make a profit and ensure it is sustainable. Defining a niche does not mean it will be profitable. New entrepreneurs should take their time in understanding the consumer demographics, location, interests, cost of production and operation, to know whether the business will be profitable or not.

Reflect On Passions and Interests

To have a passion for what one does is an excellent push factor in business. Identifying one’s desires and interests can guide them in settling for the appropriate niches. Running a company that one is passionate about helps overcome hurdles and is the driving force to success.

    Opeyemi Odeyale, Co-Founder, CFO, COO at Ping Express

    Opeyemi Odeyale has a background in finance and business, leading him to begin his business, Ping Express. After digging into current fintech options, Opeyemi realized that there were no perfect options for international money transfers. Other options took too much time, were too expensive, or provided poor exchange rates. Opeyemi put his mind to work and created Ping Express, a solution that fixes all of these problems. Now, Opeyemi runs Ping Express as their CFO and COO, working to expand the business to new territories around the world. Opeyemi hopes to make money transfers easier for people, no matter where they live or what access they have to other financial technology.

