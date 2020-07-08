Finding Your Joy in 2020

Listening to music is indeed therapeutic.

This year has put us face to face with the concept of staying inside our homes for weeks on end. This can, without question, be harmful to our mental health and well-being. You have to wonder, how exactly can you stay happy during a lockdown? Well, here are some of the things you can focus on.

Connect with others using online tools

While we can’t physically interact with those around us, you can easily rely on digital tools to keep in touch with them. Solutions like WhatsApp, Viber, Zoom, and many others are known for bringing in a powerful way to stay in touch with friends and family. It will also keep you happy and entertained too.

Spend more time on your hobby

Now that we suddenly have a lot of time to burn, spend it on your hobby. Try to improve your skills, make sure that you grow as a person, and learn something new to empower yourself or those around you. Once you do that, the potential can be huge.

Exercise often

Even if the thought of exercising feels dreadful at first, the truth is working out will help keep you happy. It will boost your energy levels, you will feel a lot better than you did before, and the payoff can be incredible. Yes, it might seem miserable at first since your body will be sore, but it will be worth it.

Find an outlet for all your stress

You need to figure out what activity is the right outlet for you to eliminate your stress. Watching YouTube, dancing with your children, reading a great book are all fantastic ideas. You want to see what works for you and which is the better option if possible. It will lead to a great experience in the end.

Listen to music

Yes, listening to music is indeed therapeutic and it can be the right thing to do when you need a mental escape. Check out new releases from the countless artists who have been working in the studio during the lockdown, use tools like Spotify for streaming, and discover similar artists to the ones you like. Discovering new music is a fun and exciting experience.

Watch some movies or TV series you like

This is a fun activity you can do with everyone in your home. The best part is that it’s engaging, interesting and you can check out a vast range of movies and shows. Laughter is the best medicine after all, so you might sit back and watch a couple of comedies and stand up shows on Netflix.

Practice a few random acts of kindness

Try to donate to some associations that help people in need of assistance during the Coronavirus pandemic. Donations and acts of kindness, in general, will make you feel you are indeed making a difference, and that can be an incredible emotional reward.

Meditate

Meditation can be imperative if you want to stay sane and happy. It allows you to focus your strengths while clearing your mind. You need to meditate as much as you can these days, and it will certainly offer the mental clarity and contentment needed to face these challenging times.

Choose happiness

Use all these tips if you want to stay happy during the pandemic. There are obvious challenges that can arise, but with the right approach, you will have no problem maintaining a sense of happiness. So start implementing these tips and reap their benefits right away!