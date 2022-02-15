Contributor Log In
Finding Your Career Purpose

Sometimes your current job is not in sync with your life’s ambitions. You spend a lot of your life at the workplace – and this can lead you to consider whether what you are doing is satisfying, meaningful, or rewarding. Occasionally, you find yourself amid a mid-career crisis, asking yourself, “Does my career really have a purpose?”.

4 Things You Can Do To Find Your Career Purpose

Are you experiencing a mid-career purpose crisis? It is nothing uncommon. Once you have broken past the initiation stages of your career, you may start to wonder if you are feeling fulfilled. You will think about whether your path is leading to a greater purpose. This may lead you to consider what you can do to find your career purpose. Here are a few ideas on how to find fulfillment in your life.

1. Explore what sparks passion in your life.

Traditionally, what you do in your career connects with your personal identity. In the modern world, nobody should be expected to be passionate about their jobs. However, when it comes to finding a career purpose, discovering passions certainly helps to define it. Reflect on what drives you and consider how you could move to a career that synchronizes with your ultimate goals.

2. Look for career opportunities that incorporate elements that you are passionate about.

It is important to remember that small steps are the best course of action when finding your career purpose. This means finding career opportunities that adopt elements of your passions – a job you can build upon. There are some significant aspects to consider in your search. First, you should enjoy the work. Then investigate whether the reward offers a more comfortable lifestyle and whether it coincides with your passions.

3. Try and seek roles in companies that have an impactful culture.

It is becoming more prevalent today that organizations seek to have a more profound effect on their communities and not just to turn a profit. It may be a challenge to find work at a company that promotes community development, but it is worth your effort to find your career purpose. Persons tend to feel the most fulfilled when they know their work has a positive impact.

4. Use your career experience to help the community.

Even if you do not want to make any radical career changes, you can still use your existing circumstances to find your purpose. You may feel that your career experience is mundane, or that your passion skills are unmarketable. This is simply not the case. The knowledge gained from your career path can impact the community – from teaching young persons or bridging a skill gap. There are plenty of ways to help your community, and they can vastly help you discover your career purpose!

Finding Your Purpose Mid-Career Can Be Challenging, But It’s Definitely Not Impossible!

The train of thought leading up to your mid-career crisis can be overwhelming. It is hard to think about your career purpose, let alone pursue it. But the steps above can help you calm the storm inside your head. In the end, everything you do has some meaning – you will have to refine it a little to find your ultimate career purpose.

Mark Danaher, Career, Life and Leadership Coach, Virtual Speaker and Trainer at Careers by Design LLC

Mark Danaher is a career/life/leadership coach and certified career counselor who helps leaders elevate their careers and life to one they will love.  He helps his clients make the best of tough situations so they can be their best professionally and personally.   Mark uses coaching along with his extensive career development knowledge and expertise to offer his clients a uniquely holistic approach to making career and life pivots.  He helps his clients manage burnout, stress, and anxiety, integrate balance into their lives so they can make a meaningful change in their lives. He uses a holistic narrative career approach to help people tell their stories and learn from their careers and life.  Mark completed his undergraduate degree at the University of Connecticut in Economics and History and went on to earn his Masters at the University of Connecticut in Counseling Psychology.   Mark was the President of the National Career Development Association in 2014-2015 and continues to volunteer for the organization.   He is certified as a Certified Professional Coach, Certified Career Counselor, Holistic Narrative Career Professional, Retirement Options Coach, 2 Young to Retire Coach, Job, and Career Development Coach, Job and Career Transition Coach, and a Certified Career Service Provider.  Mark is a Master Trainer for the Facilitating Career Development Certificate and School Career Development Advisor certificate is actively coaching training, and teaching throughout the year.  He is now a Master Practioner of the Energy Leadership Index which is a great assessment to understand how you use your energy in your everyday life and under stress.  It gives you a great insight into how you can improve your everyday interactions and connections with colleagues, employees, family, and beyond.

