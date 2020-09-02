Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Finding the Right Charity for You

There are many people who want to make a difference in the world, even if it’s in a small way. There are 1.6 million non-profit organizations in the United States at the moment, and they support causes ranging from wildlife and nature preservation to battling hunger and homelessness. For every cause you could possibly care about, there […]

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team, and though they are reviewed for adherence to our guidelines, they are submitted in their final form to our open platform. Learn more or join us as a community member!
By

There are many people who want to make a difference in the world, even if it’s in a small way. There are 1.6 million non-profit organizations in the United States at the moment, and they support causes ranging from wildlife and nature preservation to battling hunger and homelessness. For every cause you could possibly care about, there is a charity to match. The problem lies in choosing which ones are legitimate and which ones will benefit your chosen issue the most.

It is very easy in today’s world to set up a GoFundMe page or a website that purports to serve various causes. The problem with the internet is the anonymity and lack of accountability that thrives in such an unregulated environment. You might see a charity that calls itself humane league without having any actual connection to the actual animal rights advocacy group, the Humane League

There are many online databases that have done a lot of this research. They examine the financial health of the businesses and their commitment to both transparency and accountability. Some examples of these websites are guidestar.org, charitywatch.org, givewell.org, and charitynavigator.org. They do the heavy lifting when it comes to exploring tax filings and present their data in a straightforward, unbiased way.

Another great tool is word of mouth. Many people have spent years volunteering their time and donating money to various causes, rewarded by a great feeling of satisfaction that comes femur helping others. You can also look to your employer or university to see if they favor a particular cause. Chances are that they are not investing in any type of unseemly organization. 

A great way to support a charity is by volunteering. Administrative costs can add up, so searching a website like volunteermatch.org is a great way to see how your time can be of use. By typing in your location, you can see where you can be of service. The website also lets you narrow down availability based on your interests. If you have a particular skill that can be of use, there is another website called catchafire.org. This space provides a way to match your skills with organizations that would greatly appreciate the pro bono work of an expert.

This article was originally published at http://alanrasof.org/

    Alan Rasof, President & Humanitarian at Amigo Managing General Agency, LLC

    Alan Rasof is a seasoned insurance professional and the President of Hallandale, Florida-based Amigo Managing General Agency, LLC. The company works hard to match independent insurance agents and insurance customers with the best plan and prices for their individual needs for personal insurance.

    Outside of work, Alan is a passionate humanitarian who is actively involved with multiple charities, including March of Dimes and the Susan B. Komen Breast Cancer Foundation. Additionally, his grandson, Elijah, was diagnosed with Cerebral Palsy and, as such, Alan dedicates a large portion of his free time connecting with his grandson.

    To learn more about Alan Rasof, please visit his website.

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    Three Ways to Incorporate Philanthropy Into Your Budget

    by Nicholas Kahrilas
    Community//

    The Holiday Season and Charities

    by Kristen Houghton
    Community//

    Philanthropist and Photographer Use Social Media To Attract Millenials For The Karmagawa Charity Foundation

    by Dave Devloper

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.