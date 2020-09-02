Finding the Right Charity for You

There are many people who want to make a difference in the world, even if it’s in a small way. There are 1.6 million non-profit organizations in the United States at the moment, and they support causes ranging from wildlife and nature preservation to battling hunger and homelessness. For every cause you could possibly care about, there is a charity to match. The problem lies in choosing which ones are legitimate and which ones will benefit your chosen issue the most.

It is very easy in today’s world to set up a GoFundMe page or a website that purports to serve various causes. The problem with the internet is the anonymity and lack of accountability that thrives in such an unregulated environment. You might see a charity that calls itself humane league without having any actual connection to the actual animal rights advocacy group, the Humane League.

There are many online databases that have done a lot of this research. They examine the financial health of the businesses and their commitment to both transparency and accountability. Some examples of these websites are guidestar.org, charitywatch.org, givewell.org, and charitynavigator.org. They do the heavy lifting when it comes to exploring tax filings and present their data in a straightforward, unbiased way.

Another great tool is word of mouth. Many people have spent years volunteering their time and donating money to various causes, rewarded by a great feeling of satisfaction that comes femur helping others. You can also look to your employer or university to see if they favor a particular cause. Chances are that they are not investing in any type of unseemly organization.

A great way to support a charity is by volunteering. Administrative costs can add up, so searching a website like volunteermatch.org is a great way to see how your time can be of use. By typing in your location, you can see where you can be of service. The website also lets you narrow down availability based on your interests. If you have a particular skill that can be of use, there is another website called catchafire.org. This space provides a way to match your skills with organizations that would greatly appreciate the pro bono work of an expert.

