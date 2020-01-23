Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Finding the happy already in your heart

Dig Deep, It's In There

By

Dearly Beloved. We are gathered here today to get through this thing called life. ~Prince.

Dear Reader,

This is a love letter.

To you, to everyone you know, and mostly to the folks who don’t ever take their shoes off.

I do not want to hear about how it’s so much nicer over there, but not at our house. Our neighborhood doesn’t have all the stuff your neighborhood has. Your town has so much more to offer than ours does. Your park has a more inventive playground. Our walking trails are easier to navigate. Your downtown center is more inviting. Our restaurants are more authentic.

Argh. We are all so tired of comparisons that are meaningless.

We have evolved. We no longer care about the Jones’ or keeping up with them. The grass over there seems green. The grass over here is, in fact, green.

We need only ourselves to feel complete. And to be complete. We have learned this from Mister Rogers and Oprah and Glennon Doyle and Deepak Chopra and from our kindergarten teacher Mrs. Schmidt with her fluffy beehive woven like spun cotton candy.

Have you never been a kid? Kids don’t compare such things. We used to climb trees barefoot, for the love of pete.

Have you ever been a kid? A barefoot kid? In the rain? Wait. In the rain in the summer? Barefoot in the summer rain? And walked in a puddle? Splashed barefoot in a puddle in the summer rain? Sat down in a puddle, splashing barefoot in the summer rain?

Then you have been truly whimsical. Remember that. Just you and some rain.

You know how to whimsy. Now go, kick off your shoes, and chase it.

Warm embrace,
A.

    Allison Lane, Belly Laugher, Writer, Editor

    Allison Lane is a whimsy chaser, dance party enthusiast, and deliverer of championship hugs. She finds inspiration in chitchats with children and long talks with the wisest of souls. She is immune to embarrassment because life is too fun and too short. She works in communications for a global services company. She is also a volunteer memoir writer for Hospice of the Chesapeake.

    The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Learn more or join us as a community member!
    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Wonder//

    Growing Peace of Mind

    by David Newsom
    Purpose//

    Small Steps Can Lead to Big Changes

    by Carolyn Ziel
    Community//

    How to measure your success, other than financially…

    by Keara O'Connor

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.