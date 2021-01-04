Contributor Log In/Sign Up
FINDING THE FABULOUS IN 2020

FINDING THE FABULOUS IN 2020

…so we can get on with 2021 The message If this Pandemic has any message for the general public as it brought our lives to a screeching halt; it seems to be, "slow down, & rest." The Unknown At the same time, our collective anxiety mounts, due not only to being cooped up in our […]

…so we can get on with 2021

The message

If this Pandemic has any message for the general public as it brought our lives to a screeching halt; it seems to be, “slow down, & rest.”

The Unknown

At the same time, our collective anxiety mounts, due not only to being cooped up in our homes, but the larger issues of political division, environmental challenges, health of our bodies, minds and pocketbooks being threatened. So many unknowns.

The Known

So, what do you know? There is a vaccine. 3 viable ones at least, are being prepared or delivered to front line workers as we speak. There seems to be light at the end of the tunnel. Can we rest in that? Can we use the rest of this socially distanced time to actually slow down and rest so that the overwhelming list of paragraph 2 above doesn’t take away what’s left of our peace of mind, and stress us out to ruin our health of body??

Snuggle up

Here’s a satisfying little exercise to reframe these last few days of 2020 for you. Make a list of 25 accomplishments from this past calendar year. Then another 25 things for which you’re grateful. Big or small. Here’s an upgrade to the process, pour yourself a cup of tea, coffee, heck, prosecco, get snuggly in your loungewear in front of the fire and go back through your 2020 photo feed to find prompts for your list making.

The year in review

At the end re-read your lists. It can be very surprising to learn that even though many things absolutely sucked, there was a lot that was just right, maybe even fabulous.

    Lori Bisser, Life Coach, Yoga and Mindfulness teacher, ERYT 300 at loribisser.com

    With a lifelong love of experiential learning, Lori has reinvented herself several times, while moving through life studying psychology, and fashion design, to working in cosmetology & real estate, moving beneath the surface was a natural desire to help people transform their lives. When she found yoga, it launched her into an independent study of contemplation, meditation and mindfulness in order to help others discover waking up to their own unique experience. Yoga is a discipline that goes far beyond what you see, asana or “poses” are just the surface of the practice. She has earned the designation of YACEP, as a yoga alliance continuing education provider. Yoga Alliance designations of 200 ERYT and 500 ERYT were achieved through a course of study with the New Day Yoga school in Georgia because of their emphasis on contemplation as a tool to be in relationship with God. Prenatal yoga training in Asheville NC, continuing ed with Baptiste, Childlight yoga, and numerous silent meditation retreats drew her to undertake a program in Mindfulness Based Stress Reduction. Martha Beck Life Coach Training and the pursuit of Master Life Coach certification have broadened her scope to round out her offerings, from private coaching, group coaching, and public speaking, to retreats, workshops, seminars and weekly yoga classes. Understanding better each day, how to guide people toward whole and happy lives is her heart’s desire.

