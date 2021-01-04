FINDING THE FABULOUS IN 2020

…so we can get on with 2021

The message

If this Pandemic has any message for the general public as it brought our lives to a screeching halt; it seems to be, “slow down, & rest.”

The Unknown

At the same time, our collective anxiety mounts, due not only to being cooped up in our homes, but the larger issues of political division, environmental challenges, health of our bodies, minds and pocketbooks being threatened. So many unknowns.

The Known

So, what do you know? There is a vaccine. 3 viable ones at least, are being prepared or delivered to front line workers as we speak. There seems to be light at the end of the tunnel. Can we rest in that? Can we use the rest of this socially distanced time to actually slow down and rest so that the overwhelming list of paragraph 2 above doesn’t take away what’s left of our peace of mind, and stress us out to ruin our health of body??

Snuggle up

Here’s a satisfying little exercise to reframe these last few days of 2020 for you. Make a list of 25 accomplishments from this past calendar year. Then another 25 things for which you’re grateful. Big or small. Here’s an upgrade to the process, pour yourself a cup of tea, coffee, heck, prosecco, get snuggly in your loungewear in front of the fire and go back through your 2020 photo feed to find prompts for your list making.

The year in review

At the end re-read your lists. It can be very surprising to learn that even though many things absolutely sucked, there was a lot that was just right, maybe even fabulous.