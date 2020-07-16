Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Finding Social Connection Using Posters, Microphones and Facemasks

The soon to be 8-year-old held her handmade poster up to the camera proudly, its colorful bold letters proclaiming her fondest wish. The setting wasn’t a protest march, though that may be where she got the idea. It was my family-on-zoom birthday party arranged by my husband. The poster was the biggest birthday card ever, […]

By

The soon to be 8-year-old held her handmade poster up to the camera proudly, its colorful bold letters proclaiming her fondest wish. The setting wasn’t a protest march, though that may be where she got the idea. It was my family-on-zoom birthday party arranged by my husband. The poster was the biggest birthday card ever, delivering its “Happy Birthday” message across three time zones.

There’s a lot we’ve been missing these last four months since social distancing became necessary due to the pandemic. But mostly our losses can be summed up in our longing for social and physical connection. We have memories of such times, and in case that fails, our Facebook accounts ding us frequently with photographic reminders of past family trips and celebrated community occasions. I sometimes sign my emails, “hugs from afar,” but none of this completely feeds my social soul.

I’ve appreciated having more time to myself for creative projects and less energy going to social obligations, but to be with those we love and to participate in community events we enjoy–these are losses we will continue to grieve until we find safe alternatives. This past week I’ve been fortunate to experiment with a couple of possibilities. I’d tried family gatherings on Zoom before with mixed success, but this time, giving everyone a chance to gather at a time convenient to them, check in on what’s up in their lives, and to share a favorite memory became a delightful way to connect and celebrate my birthday. Given the convenience–length of time (one hour), no travel, no clean up after the gathering –I can imagine this becoming a form we might continue to practice no matter what the new normal after the pandemic looks like.

The second experiment was one of social community connection that happened as an in-person gathering in the open air at Philips Park in Carrick, a Pittsburgh community. I felt excitement and some trepidation as my husband and I accepted the invitation of a courageous and creative African American young woman. We were to facilitate a community conversation sponsored by her community council. Everyone wore a mask and sat in their lawn chairs six feet apart from people not in their family group. We had microphones, drums, and music as people gathered to answer the question-“ In light of the larger scale conversations and events happening around the world–race, Black Lives Matter, and the inequities unmasked by the pandemic, how do we want to reimagine our community as we move into the future?

In gratitude for the gift of cool breezes after a couple of swelteringly hot weeks, and the shelter of the park’s mature shade trees, the events of the early evening were full of grace and ease. As an intergenerational and interracial group, we played with simple words and themes that celebrated what we have in common. We explored our reactions to the words and themes of recent events in our country. And while reminding one another, or learning together, some of Carrack’s historical facts, we shared our re-imaginings and wishes for the Carrick community of the future. As facilitators we found it a challenging and satisfying experience. One worth stepping out of our comfort zone to experience. As stated by one participant, “courage over comfort –it’s a worthwhile community practice.”

Sheila K Collins, PhD, Speaker, Author, Coach & Consultant at Sheila K Collins, PhD

Sheila K. Collins believes that life’s toughest challenges call us out to discover our better selves. In facing such challenges as grief, loss, illness, death of a loved one, or large scale losses such as fires, floods, and pandemics, we become who we truly are. Her writing, keynote speaking, and improvisational artist performances, contain thought-provoking discoveries of ways to deal with the tough challenges life asks of us so that we become stronger and more resilient from having met them.

Her award-winning book, Warrior Mother: Fierce Love, Unbearable Loss and the Rituals that Heal tells of her journeys with two of her three adult children and her best friend through their life-threatening illnesses and deaths and of the rituals that helped her family to heal. Using her background as a social work professor, therapist, and performance artist, Dr. Collins demonstrates in her presentations, workshops, and writing how art-based tools have helped her and can help others get through life’s toughest challenges.

Sheila currently directs the Wing & A Prayer Pittsburgh Players, an InterPlay-based improvisational performance troupe whose mission is to assist arts and human service organizations in achieving their noble purposes. In collaboration with community nonprofits, the group has developed programs and performances to address such tough topics as ending the stigma of mental illness, changing the race dance, and saying No More to gender violence. She travels nationally and internationally assisting individuals and organizations to tell their stories in trans-forming ways. Her blog Dancing With Everything is on her website https://sheilakcollins.com/

 

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Learn more or join us as a community member!
Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

You might also like...

FilippoBacci/ Getty Images
Thriving in the New Normal//

Creative Ways to Find Community and Connection While Social Distancing

by Marina Khidekel
Thriving in the New Normal//

COVID-19 Canceled My Daughter’s Birthday Party. Here’s How We Celebrated Instead.

by Maria A. Pardalis
Little Acts of Kindness
Community//

Life in the Time of Coronavirus

by Amy Kan

Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

Thrive Global
People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

- MARCUS AURELIUS

We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.