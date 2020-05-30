Finding Remote Work

It’s a tough job market out there right now, but that doesn’t mean you can’t still find work if you are looking. Whether you have lost your job or you are looking to pick up additional freelance work to fill your free time there are still jobs to be had that can be done remotely. And remote work has become so popular it’s likely these jobs will stick around long after the pandemic passes. Remote workers are having their moment right now, and it’s time to get in on this growing trend.

Remote Work Is Popular

Before the pandemic remote workers were about ten percent of the workforce. Many employers didn’t value remote work properly and instead saw it as a token reward for coming into the office most days or a way to keep people working when they were sick at home. The pandemic changed all that, and jobs that no one thought could be done remotely were done remotely – and well! Change is difficult and sometimes it takes circumstances outside of our control to be able to realize just what can be done.

Before the pandemic just 5.3% of workers worked from home full time, while 29% of workers worked from home part time. Today it’s estimated that about half of the workforce is working from home, and by 2025 about 70% of the workforce could be working from home at least five days each month.

It’s no surprise why, either. Remote workers have actually been shown to be more productive than those in an office. There are fewer distractions in many cases, and the trust these remote workers feel is a great motivator. There’s also more flexibility, and remote workers gain a significant portion of their days back by not having to commute. They also save a significant amount of money on things like clothing and dry cleaning, gas and car maintenance, and office meals and coffee.

What’s more, in areas where rent is cost-prohibitive, full remote jobs give employees the ability to work from a place where they can afford to live.

Having a remote workforce has also shown to be very popular for companies, as well. With fewer people in the office there’s less to spend on rent and utilities as well as cleaning and supplies for the break room.

Finding Remote Work, Even Now

Despite the high unemployment rate and the state of the economy, there are still companies hiring remote workers. Start by auditing your social media accounts for anything that might prevent employers from taking a chance on you. Especially focus on spiffing up your LinkedIn profile and your resume.

Check sites like Indeed and ZipRecruiter, or check Nine2Five for the listings on all the major job listing sites.

When you do get an interview, test your tech ahead of time to ensure everything is in good working order. Dress the part and prepare as you would for a regular job interview.

Learn more about landing a remote job from the infographic below.