Finding Purpose: Who Do You Serve?

Reflecting on how our work affects others is the first step to find meaning in what we do.

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By
finding purpose in your work

Finding our purpose is fundamentally about understanding the impact we make on the lives of others. This insightful discovery leads to greater personal fulfillment and reward.

Do you see who you ultimately serve and how your work affects the world? You may be a cog in a wheel but if your job was not being done, how would that impact the bigger picture?

Feeling Connected to Something Bigger than Yourself

What are your unique talents and how do you use them in service to the greater good? For example: How does your… engineering knowledge, sense of humor, artistic or musical talent, caring nature, listening skills, analytical abilities… have an impact on the lives of others?

Know Your Work Matters

How does your work affect other people or the world in general? Do you believe that what you are doing is worthwhile? Is your contribution meaningful?

You can find purpose in your work by making the correlation of who your job is ultimately serving and how/why it is impacting those lives.

You don’t have to be on the front line or be a first responder to impact the lives of others. You can find meaning in your work by knowing that you are part of something bigger and you are making a difference not just today, but every day.

    Carol Rusch, Meet Carol for Coffee

    Carol Rusch, Career Coach & Talent Management Consultant at Meet Carol for Coffee

    Carol Rusch has 25+ years’ experience in Human Resources and Recruitment. She is the owner & CEO of Alexander Morgan & Co. a Detroit-based Retained Executive Search and Talent Management Consulting firm. The agency provides full life cycle People Services and Solutions. https://www.alexandermorganco.com  

    Carol is also the author of Meet Carol for Coffee, an interactive recruiter’s blog which offers career coaching and job search advise. https://www.meetcarolforcoffee.com

    Connect with Carol on Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/in/carolrusch

