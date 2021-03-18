Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Finding Purpose in Pain

Wendy Gerhardt on Strategies for Success!

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By
finding purpose in pain

What a true delight to have had both the honour and the immense pleasure of interviewing Wendy Gerhardt on the Living Fearlessly with Lisa McDonald global radio/podcast show! This woman was no-holds-barred while vulnerably opening up; providing full-disclosure to myself, to the international radio listeners and to the podcast subscribers. When it comes to global media opportunities, most people would opt to err on the side of wishing to keep all past skeletons in the closet…to keep all shortcomings and tough lessons of one’s past; dead and buried. Not Wendy! Instead, Wendy stood in her power…owned the truth of who she is…revealed the catalyst for her transformation…and has never looked back, other than to impart the painful life lessons of her once-upon-a-time-self, so as to collectively infuse hope, and to shift the paradigm on old, destructive, and non-serving narratives.  You are one tough cookie, Wendy Gerhardt!

I love people; particularly radio guests, who are not only deeply impassioned by their life purpose, but who have demonstrated their commitment to also doing the inner work on themselves…so much so, that laughing aloud at themselves, poking fun at themselves, or offering up their foibles on a silver platter is also open season and fair game! This is a clear indication to me that a person has in fact surrendered their ego. These are the individuals, the storytellers, the bare-all-souls who accentuate and accelerate my own growth and development. These are the bravehearts who provide the human collective with the massive favour of vulnerably demonstrating what it truly means for one to be self-empowered and to be in integral alignment with self. By taking the courageous risks Wendy has in her life so as to respond to the inner voice of who she is, acknowledging what she intrinsically wanted, and honouring what was most important to her in her own life, and by Wendy following through with her internal decision to only show up and rise for herself and others, and in ways, and for reasons that were authentically congruent to Wendy’s core self…Wendy has made it that much easier and that much less intimidating of a transition process for others to fearlessly want to do the same! Thank you for walking your talk, Wendy! 

My favourite part of our interview was when we discussed the correlation between being an empowered woman to that of being an empowered mother/parent. It is a symbiotic relationship one must hold themselves to the highest level of accountability if we are to fulfill our primary role of mothering/parenting; well and successfully. Self-empowered mothers produce self-empowered children. Having arrived at this particular juncture within our conversation is what truly transformed and illuminated the overall interview in all its entirety. It was when Wendy and I dove into this subject matter specifically, that I had wished we had had another hour on the clock in which to continue talking and high-vibing with one another. Wendy was of course, welcomed back by me and invited to return to my show, Living Fearlessly with Lisa McDonald in the future when more exciting updates and additional endeavours are percolating in the background!

On behalf of both Wendy Gerhardt and myself, we wish to express our appreciation to each of you for kindly taking the time to read this Feature Article! We mutually wish to extend our wholehearted to each of you for graciously taking the time to click on the enclosed podcast link of our wonderful interview with one another! For anyone who wishes to connect with either or with both Wendy and myself outside of this brilliant forum, please know that it would be our immense honour and our sincere pleasure to be of further service or assistance to you! Thank you! Much appreciated!

“I Want For You What You Want For You!” ~ Byron Katie.

Uplifting You To Fear Less And To Live More! 

Be your own Hero. Be your own Shero. 
Be your own Leader. Be your own Best Friend! 
Love & Gratitude ~ Lisa
#Grateful #ThriveThursday #ThriveGlobal #LivingFearlessly

WHO IS WENDY GERHARDT?!

Wendy Gerhardt has always been a creative at heart. After following the traditional route, getting a degree and all of her ducks in a row, she was left wanting more. She started her own business, and quickly grew it to multiple six figures, but was still miserable trading in one job for an even harder job.

At her all time low, her health came crashing down as she suffered from a stroke. Wendy left her business and went on a journey to stop doing, and start being. Through that journey she found spirituality, meditation and so much more and she realized a business is only hard if you make it hard.

Now, Wendy is a mindset/meditation coach and success strategist for high vibe spiritually curious digital entrepreneurs!

https://open.spotify.com/episode/1THdDhmAJHa7ggYfqWklJG?si=1WfKuEDNSne-FCasrh2Q1A

Lisa McDonald, Author, Writer, Speaker, Radio & TV Show Host, Mentor, Coach, #LivingFearlessly

Lisa McDonald is a successful Author, motivational speaker, TV and radio host, podcaster, blogger, mentor, personal development coach, and mother. In 2017, Lisa became a blogger for Arianna Huffington’s Thrive Global, a website dedicated to offering readers sustainable, science-based solutions to enhance both well -being and performance. Her podcast, Living Fearlessly with Lisa McDonald, can be heard on both C-Suite Radio and Contact Talk Radio Network. You can watch her television show, Living Fearlessly, broadcast online at 365TVNetwork.com. Lisa's first nonfiction adult book is scheduled for release May 2018, her first foray into non-fiction writing following the success of her four bestselling children’s books: Little Boy Gan From Passion-Filled Everland, Reimburse the Universe, Planet Pome-Granite and Kismet Tales from Happy Trails. She is also a contributing author to several motivational bestsellers: 365 Moments of Grace, 365 Life Shifts, Thought Leaders: Business Expert forum at Harvard Faculty Club, and Shine Your Light: Powerful Practices for an Extraordinary Life. Lisa holds degrees from McMaster University and Mohawk College and is licensed as a Passion Test Facilitator. Lisa’s personal and professional life are embodiments of her teachings; she is fiercely passionate about ‘uplifting people to fear less and to live more’.
http://livingfearlesslywithlisa.com/

Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

You might also like...

Community//

Lessons In Leadership: One On One With Ambassador Wendy Sherman

by Adam Mendler
//

Wendy Magee

by Teresa Hawley Howard
Wisdom//

Bobbi Brown’s New Podcast Shows Us What Success Really Looks Like

by Nora Battelle

Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

Thrive Global
People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

- MARCUS AURELIUS

We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.