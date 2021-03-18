finding purpose in pain

What a true delight to have had both the honour and the immense pleasure of interviewing Wendy Gerhardt on the Living Fearlessly with Lisa McDonald global radio/podcast show! This woman was no-holds-barred while vulnerably opening up; providing full-disclosure to myself, to the international radio listeners and to the podcast subscribers. When it comes to global media opportunities, most people would opt to err on the side of wishing to keep all past skeletons in the closet…to keep all shortcomings and tough lessons of one’s past; dead and buried. Not Wendy! Instead, Wendy stood in her power…owned the truth of who she is…revealed the catalyst for her transformation…and has never looked back, other than to impart the painful life lessons of her once-upon-a-time-self, so as to collectively infuse hope, and to shift the paradigm on old, destructive, and non-serving narratives. You are one tough cookie, Wendy Gerhardt!



I love people; particularly radio guests, who are not only deeply impassioned by their life purpose, but who have demonstrated their commitment to also doing the inner work on themselves…so much so, that laughing aloud at themselves, poking fun at themselves, or offering up their foibles on a silver platter is also open season and fair game! This is a clear indication to me that a person has in fact surrendered their ego. These are the individuals, the storytellers, the bare-all-souls who accentuate and accelerate my own growth and development. These are the bravehearts who provide the human collective with the massive favour of vulnerably demonstrating what it truly means for one to be self-empowered and to be in integral alignment with self. By taking the courageous risks Wendy has in her life so as to respond to the inner voice of who she is, acknowledging what she intrinsically wanted, and honouring what was most important to her in her own life, and by Wendy following through with her internal decision to only show up and rise for herself and others, and in ways, and for reasons that were authentically congruent to Wendy’s core self…Wendy has made it that much easier and that much less intimidating of a transition process for others to fearlessly want to do the same! Thank you for walking your talk, Wendy!



My favourite part of our interview was when we discussed the correlation between being an empowered woman to that of being an empowered mother/parent. It is a symbiotic relationship one must hold themselves to the highest level of accountability if we are to fulfill our primary role of mothering/parenting; well and successfully. Self-empowered mothers produce self-empowered children. Having arrived at this particular juncture within our conversation is what truly transformed and illuminated the overall interview in all its entirety. It was when Wendy and I dove into this subject matter specifically, that I had wished we had had another hour on the clock in which to continue talking and high-vibing with one another. Wendy was of course, welcomed back by me and invited to return to my show, Living Fearlessly with Lisa McDonald in the future when more exciting updates and additional endeavours are percolating in the background!



On behalf of both Wendy Gerhardt and myself, we wish to express our appreciation to each of you for kindly taking the time to read this Feature Article! We mutually wish to extend our wholehearted to each of you for graciously taking the time to click on the enclosed podcast link of our wonderful interview with one another! For anyone who wishes to connect with either or with both Wendy and myself outside of this brilliant forum, please know that it would be our immense honour and our sincere pleasure to be of further service or assistance to you! Thank you! Much appreciated!



“I Want For You What You Want For You!” ~ Byron Katie.

Uplifting You To Fear Less And To Live More!

Be your own Hero. Be your own Shero.

Be your own Leader. Be your own Best Friend!

Love & Gratitude ~ Lisa

#Grateful #ThriveThursday #ThriveGlobal #LivingFearlessly

WHO IS WENDY GERHARDT?!

Wendy Gerhardt has always been a creative at heart. After following the traditional route, getting a degree and all of her ducks in a row, she was left wanting more. She started her own business, and quickly grew it to multiple six figures, but was still miserable trading in one job for an even harder job.



At her all time low, her health came crashing down as she suffered from a stroke. Wendy left her business and went on a journey to stop doing, and start being. Through that journey she found spirituality, meditation and so much more and she realized a business is only hard if you make it hard.



Now, Wendy is a mindset/meditation coach and success strategist for high vibe spiritually curious digital entrepreneurs!

