Finding Peace in a Pandemic by Choosing Love

We are at a critical point in our world’s history as we face an uncertain future. It’s been a tough time for all of us as we deal with the stress, anxiety, and challenges that come with being quarantined for over two months and how we’ve had to swiftly find productive ways to work and learn remotely. I admit it’s been a new and interesting way of life for myself as I’ve been grounded and have not been able to attend conferences and the numerous speaking engagements that were on my full schedule. But each day we can, and must, move forward and find our comfort zone amidst this new normal.
Peace is a process and it takes mindfulness and some effort. When we are present, in the moment, we can find peace. We tend to find what we focus on, and what we look for. Finding micro-moments of joy each day helps us in this process. They are there and we must be present to see them. When we come upon them, we can savor the experience and build momentum and stamina in gratitude that we can use in our lower moments.
We’re acknowledging now that the world we live in is uncertain. However this has not changed! There are very few things that are certain in our world except for what is happening in our present moment. There is a famous quote by Benjamin Franklin, “In this world nothing can be said to be certain, except death and taxes.” The pandemic has brought this to light. Understanding this, there is a difference in that we don’t know when quarantine will be lifted, when, and if, people will be able to go back to work, when our children will be able to go back to school and if and when we will become infected.
The Choose Love formula helps us move forward into an unknown world. This takes courage to face the unknown, be present in the moment and flexible to remake yourself if necessary. Gratitude strengthens us and helps us build momentum for lower points. Forgiveness is necessary to cut the cords that attach us to pain and to take our personal power back — we need it right now! Now is the time to practice compassion in action as well, when we look outside our own circumstances and even pain to help others. When we do this we have chosen love and we can model this for others. Our actions create a ripple effect that helps create a safer, more peaceful and loving world!
In direct response to COVID-19, Choose Love has created numerous free resources to help children and adults deal with the pandemic in a pro-active way to find peace as they traverse this journey through uncharted territory. Below is a summary of the various programs.
Choose Love During Coronavirus – All Free Resources on ChooseLoveMovement.org
- Parents can go to our website and watch 2 weeks of Free online Choose Love lessons that include: how to use the Choose Love formula; short videos; downloadable activities; interactive discussions; suggested projects, such as writing inspiring words with chalk on your driveway/road; and creating artwork with positive word and hanging them in your window for people walking by to see.https://www.jesselewischooselove.org/choose-love-lessons-live-supporting-materials/
- Scott Zimmerman is the Director of Social and Emotional Learning at St. Andrew’s Episcopal School in Austin, Texas. He has been recording Choose Love lessons led by students and is offering them for all to use during this time. Please use these videos at home to ensure your kids are keeping up with their Social and Emotional Learning needs and keep practicing the Choose Love Formula! https://www.jesselewischooselove.org/student-led-choose-love-lessons/
- Every weekday receive your Daily Dose of Love in your inbox! The newsletter features inspiring quotes, heartwarming stories, and a call to action for you to share more love in your life. People can sign up for Daily Dose of Love at https://www.jesselewischooselove.org/daily-dose-sign-up/
- Self-Care with Scarlett and Loving Thoughts Vlog. Watch Scarlett’s Webinar Power Hour in which she offers tips, positive thoughts, insight into dealing with stress, and how to Choose Love over fear on Instagram Live: @chooselovemovement. She also posts vlogs on her thoughts on Covid-19 and how to cope during these difficult times. https://www.jesselewischooselove.org/vlog/
- You can join Scarlett from your car, classroom, office or living room as she talks to Choose Love partners, parents, students, ambassadors and more about a variety of topics in the ChooSELove Movement Podcast. Download and listen here: https://www.jesselewischooselove.org/choose-love-podcast/
- Tap your way to stress and anxiety relief. You can find 11 tapping meditations plus four more for kids at no cost from our partner, The Tapping Solution. https://www.jesselewischooselove.org/tapping-meditations/
- Get Mindful support on Zensational Kids YouTube channel for your social, emotional, physical and mental well-being. https://www.jesselewischooselove.org/zensational-kids-self-care/
- Thrive in these uncertain times with ChooSELove to Thrive. Text SEL to 484848 to get these daily action steps.