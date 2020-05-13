Finding Peace in a Pandemic by Choosing Love

We are at a critical point in our world’s history as we face an uncertain future. It’s been a tough time for all of us as we deal with the stress, anxiety, and challenges that come with being quarantined for over two months and how we’ve had to swiftly find productive ways to work and learn remotely. I admit it’s been a new and interesting way of life for myself as I’ve been grounded and have not been able to attend conferences and the numerous speaking engagements that were on my full schedule. But each day we can, and must, move forward and find our comfort zone amidst this new normal.

Peace is a process and it takes mindfulness and some effort. When we are present, in the moment, we can find peace. We tend to find what we focus on, and what we look for. Finding micro-moments of joy each day helps us in this process. They are there and we must be present to see them. When we come upon them, we can savor the experience and build momentum and stamina in gratitude that we can use in our lower moments.

We’re acknowledging now that the world we live in is uncertain. However this has not changed! There are very few things that are certain in our world except for what is happening in our present moment. There is a famous quote by Benjamin Franklin, “In this world nothing can be said to be certain, except death and taxes.” The pandemic has brought this to light. Understanding this, there is a difference in that we don’t know when quarantine will be lifted, when, and if, people will be able to go back to work, when our children will be able to go back to school and if and when we will become infected.

The Choose Love formula helps us move forward into an unknown world. This takes courage to face the unknown, be present in the moment and flexible to remake yourself if necessary. Gratitude strengthens us and helps us build momentum for lower points. Forgiveness is necessary to cut the cords that attach us to pain and to take our personal power back — we need it right now! Now is the time to practice compassion in action as well, when we look outside our own circumstances and even pain to help others. When we do this we have chosen love and we can model this for others. Our actions create a ripple effect that helps create a safer, more peaceful and loving world!

In direct response to COVID-19, Choose Love has created numerous free resources to help children and adults deal with the pandemic in a pro-active way to find peace as they traverse this journey through uncharted territory. Below is a summary of the various programs.

Choose Love During Coronavirus – All Free Resources on ChooseLoveMovement.org