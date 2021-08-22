Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Finding peace beyond the chaos

This week has been full of more unbelievable world events, images we want to erase from our psyche and fear that continues to layer on through a myriad of topics. 

I found myself saying all week, “When is this all going to stop? When do we get a break?”

Growing up, especially through my twenties, every time I had an issue, I would go to mom’s house. 

Mom’s house had a magical wooden farm table in her kitchen.

This magical farm table held a bottomless pot of coffee, endless dark chocolates with little inspirational messages contained within them and a source that somehow had all the answers. 

Together, mom and I would drink coffee, open our chocolates, read our messages to each other and sort out and heal whatever was on our hearts…on repeat. 

Drink coffee.
Eat chocolate.
Sort it out.

Drink coffee.
Eat chocolate.
Sort it out.

Despite those chocolates having incredibly inspiring messages, my mom always offered the very best guidance. 

No matter what was going on or had terrible I felt, she would always say, “This too shall pass.” 

“This too shall pass.” 

She was right. Whatever it was always passed.

And whatever is happening now will pass as well. 

At some point we are beyond it one way or another.

Remembering that “this too shall pass” feeds us with resilience, compassion and patience.

All of which are in high demand right now. 

As was written in The Alchemist,

“People need not fear the unknown if they are capable of achieving what they need and want. We are afraid of losing what we have, whether that is our life or our possessions and property but this fear evaporates when we understand that our life stories and the history of the world were written by the same hand.”

Allow your fear to evaporate as you begin to trust a greater hand that is leading you through this. This too shall pass and we will find ourselves shifted, changed and prepared for our next chapter. 

Join me for today’s powerful meditation, Finding peace beyond the chaos, where together we will find this place of peace where it is needed most while reaching a feeling of completion that exists beyond this time of transformation. 

See you in meditation for comfort and healing.

Much love,
Erin 

    Erin Garay, CHT

    Erin Garay, Speaker, Author, Hypnotherapist, Reiki Master at Love.Heal.Thrive.

    Erin is a Speaker, Author, Hypnotherapist, Reiki Master & owner of Love.Heal.Thrive..  Erin is committed to demystifying and simplifying energy work.  Through her multitude of talks and classes, Erin is bringing real-life mindset and energy techniques to her center, corporations, Universities and schools to help alleviate stress, reduce anxiety and provide significant perspective shifts.  She is making healing, self-growth, and meditation feel more accessible and less daunting by teaching techniques that are matter-of-fact and applicable to our everyday lives.

