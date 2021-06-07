Finding peace after dating a covert narcissist is not an easy process to endure, especially when attempting to heal alone and without ongoing support. As you begin to emotionally detox from this relationship, please have patience with yourself as you will need time to process what has happened to you and get clarity on what your next steps ought to be as you prepare to recover and heal. As such finding inner peace after breaking up from a toxic and emotionally abusive partner, such as a covert narcissist, will take inner discipline and determination on your part moving forward, but it can be done.

When I eventually left the 7-year on and off, crazy-making, emotional roller-coaster of dating a covert narcissist I was a shadow of the woman I used to be. I couldn’t make sense of what had just happened to me. I struggled with attempting to move forward with my life and eventually experienced what is known as the dark night of the soul. All I knew is that I wanted my life back and I also wanted the pain in my heart to stop. But how? This was the frustrating question I kept looping back around to over and over and over in my mind.

Admittedly, it took me a few years after leaving that emotionally abusive relationship to finally give up my bitter pursuit of seeking revenge against my toxic ex and humble myself to the reality of what had happened to me; I was the victim of emotional, narcissistic abuse. As a result of facing my truth the Universe and my inner Divine Feminine were able to step in and give me the clarity, support, and guidance I desperately desired to have but, at the then time, was unable to see beyond my anger, hurt, shame, and guilt. It wasn’t until I surrendered to the healing journey I believe I was being guided to embark upon, did I finally experience the true meaning of finding inner peace after dating a covert narcissist? I was beginning to see the light in the midst of the darkness that I was enveloped within.

You see, a major lesson I learned, and there were many, is that you can’t fool, trick, or manipulate the Universe into exacting revenge on your behalf to correct the wrongs that you, unfortunately, experienced while dating your toxic ex. Hear me when I say this – experiencing narcissistic abuse was just the Universes bold and aggressive way of awakening you to the BS your life has mutated into over the years since dating this toxic, emotionally abusive individual; and sometimes the only way for you to get back on track and reconnect to your divine purpose is to experience a soul-awakening life lesson, such as that of dating a covert narcissist.

I completely understand that my above statement can be an extremely difficult pill to swallow, it took me years to accept and understand why I had to endure the horrific, soul-crushing experience of dating a covert narcissist. But, as the Dalai Lama profoundly stated “one’s enemy is the best teacher”. This is not to shift blame or excuse the trauma, betrayal, and hurt you have no doubt experienced while dating the covert narcissist, but hopefully, it will give you some perspective as to the life lesson that can be utilized from this situation to propel you into an empowered, transformed version of the woman you used to be. As I embarked on my recovery and healing journey post-narcissistic abuse I made all sorts of cringe-worthy mistakes and decisions I wish I could return to and fix, but it’s all a part of the process of detoxing not only from that specific, toxic relationship but a complete and thorough detox of my life as I knew it.

Below are 7 valuable lessons I have personally experienced on my path to finding peace after dating a covert narcissist that I would like to share with you.

(1) Practice daily forgiveness towards yourself:

First and foremost you must find compassion, love, and understanding to forgive yourself on a daily basis, which can be a difficult thing to do, it took me a few years to genuinely forgive myself for allowing my ex to mistreat me for as long as he did. But, before you can forgive others who have hurt you, including your toxic ex you must first start with forgiving yourself. What spirit has shown me over the years is that when you genuinely forgive someone for hurting you, you are removing your energy from that situation and person, but you must do so from an authentic and genuine place of feeling empowered and healed, which as I mentioned before takes time.

It doesn’t mean that the other person being forgiven will be absolved of their wrong-doing. No, karma, I believe, will work everything out in due time. But your job is to release yourself from the situation and any persons involved. Once you are able to genuinely understand the why behind forgiving someone, it makes moving forward with your recovery and healing journey a less painful experience. I invite you to check out my recent video on the question of Should You Forgive Your Narcissistic Ex?

(2.) Feel what you need to feel – Don’t suppress your emotions:

Because of the shock, you may have experienced shortly after being devalued and eventually discarded by your toxic, narcissistic ex your emotions are most likely scattered and intense. Survivors often refer to this feeling as though you are on a wild, emotional roller-coaster ride with every negative emotion you could feel strapped in, sitting right next to you without an opportunity to jump off and catch your breath.

This usually happens because of the intense trauma bonding you most likely have experienced while dating your toxic ex. Learning how to self regulate your emotions early on in your recovery and healing journey will play an integral role in the successful transition of where you are now of feeling hopeless, hurt, and angry to eventually being able to see things for what they are and not becoming emotionally erratic or triggered when memories of your toxic ex surface.

In my 1:1 Private Coaching Program – Through The Darkness into The Light – I spend 3-months supporting my clients on their journey of understanding what it means to self-regulate and finally get off the emotional roller-coaster so that you can get the clarity you need moving forward on what your next steps will be and to actually follow through on implementing those steps with STRATEGIC ACTION.

(3.) Arm yourself with KNOWLEDGE and learn from others who have walked the path you are about to embark upon:

It’s not enough to want to heal and remain wallowing in your self-pity and regret about what has happened to you. Yes, there is a time and place for you to sit with your feelings and allow what needs to surface, but there will also come a time when you need to actively research, learn, and understand what has happened to you emotionally, mentally, and spiritually while you were involved in such a relationship; otherwise, your healing journey will be a temporary one and there will be a likely chance that you will relapse and either stay stuck wallowing in your self-pity for years or you’ll attract another toxic partner into your life which you will likely have to repeat the same lesson over again, only this time it may be more difficult to get out.

(4.) Take time to re-discover your spirituality, whatever that may look and feel like for you:

Reconnecting to my Ancestors and my ancestral lineage supported and strengthened my ability to keep moving forward on my healing and transformation journey. I wanted to learn more about who I was through my Ancestors and so I researched, meditated, prayed; especially during a rough patch in my life where I found myself in a really dark and lonely place. It was my spirituality that kept me grounded, strong in my energy, and focused on successfully enduring the many lessons that the Universe had waiting for me. As a result, over time I found that I had become grounded, balanced, and positive in my thoughts and emotions once again. I started to approach my life and the people I chose to carefully interact and surround myself with from an EMPOWERED and spiritually aligned energy. Do not discount the important role your spirituality can have on your healing journey.

(5.) Learning about the true meaning of SELF-CARE:

Self-care for me became more to do with taking care of my inner well-being rather than only focusing on the outer exterior of my physical grooming – which is just as important. But when you have endured being in an emotionally abusive relationship with a covert narcissist your focus is rarely, if ever, on your own well-being because you are consumed with making sure that your toxic partner comes first, which becomes a toxic habit of self-abandonment. As a result, unfortunately, You become your toxic ex’s cheerleader, not your own. This is why many women, including myself, have described themselves as feeling as though they are walking zombies after leaving such a relationship. Fill your own cups first, before reaching out to fill someone else’s.

(6.) Gratitude, gratitude, gratitude:

This was another difficult one for me to comprehend. As I started to explore personal development I came across quite a number of experts and books talking about the importance of being in gratitude even during the darkest moments in your life. I use to get so upset and frustrated because I just couldn’t understand why I needed to be thanking the Universe for the mess that my life had become at the then time, but as I matured and grew into my spirituality and started taking my spiritual path more seriously, I realized that in order for me to finally move forward in my life I first needed to humble myself before the Universe and acknowledge the fact that I am still alive, that I am no longer pinned under the controlling, toxic energy of the covert narcissist and that I was FREE from having to pretend to be someone I wasn’t.

When I started to embrace the practice of gratitude on a daily basis the small things that used to trigger me and make me want to relapse back to my old ways became an afterthought. Now, whenever I feel triggered by something or someone I simply remind myself that this moment and feeling shall pass too. I am blessed, I am grateful, I am protected – Feel free to use the following affirmation, you’d be surprised at how it can immediately weaken negative energies and enhance positive, uplifting emotions to guide you throughout your day.

(7.) Lastly, take time to reflect on your role within this relationship:

A huge part of your inner healing work will be your genuine willingness to acknowledge and accept the energy you may have unknowingly brought into this relationship, which also contributed to your inability to stand up and defend yourself. I am pretty sure at some point during the early phases of the relationship the Universe and your inner Divine Feminine presented to you various red flags that were brought to your awareness, but because you were unaware of how to navigate those warning signs you chose to tolerate and ignore the truth of who this person truly was. Again, this is not about blaming yourself. No, that’s not what this is about. However, this is about being accountable for your own well-being moving forward. How much BS did you knowingly tolerate in the name of love and WHY did you tolerate such negativity and mistreatment, to begin with?

Divine Light, it is my hope for you that you will indeed find peace after dating a covert narcissist and I also hope that what I have shared here in today’s article will further EMPOWER you to implement any of the 7 valuable lessons I have experienced over the years and take massive ACTION towards recovering, healing and transforming your life from the old to the new after dating a covert narcissist.

Have a radiant, healing and empowered day!