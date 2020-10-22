Finding Passion in Your Career and Life

These words start a complicated thought process that ties in your hopes and dreams with where you currently are and the reality of what it’s going to take to get to where you want to go.

During my time as a Career and Life Coach, I often find that when asked how to create more happiness in their day, my clients bring up the big, lofty targets. But you know what? The vacations and promotions don’t happen daily. If you’re only focusing on the big things, it’s hard to find harmony and joy in life.

By taking your focus down to the ground level, such as finding a great parking spot at the grocery store, grabbing your favorite cup of coffee, or the simple things that aren’t in our control to create—the tulips are blossoming—those little things are what create joy in people.

To identify what brings happiness into your life, consider the following:

What Motivates Me?

Is your primary motivation to spend time with your family or would you rather have other people see you as a success? Do you care about giving back? Do have a need to contribute on a daily basis?

What Brings Me Joy?

Think back to some memories—what do you think of most fondly? Family? Promotions at work? Going to a concert? Think of the big things in your life that brought happiness. What are the common threads? What are the little things?

What Am I Envious Of?

What are some things that make you say, “I wish that was me!” Are there comparisons you are making when you see your boss, colleagues, or friends? Additionally, are you taking steps to figure out what can you do to create what you are envious of in your own life?

What Do I Want Outside of Work?

Too often, many of us have lost touch with our passion and purpose in exchange for careers that give us a sense of security. This is problematic because what makes us feel safe usually does not make us feel happy. Discovering our passion and purpose is vital to our joy and well-being.

By breaking down our areas of joy, we can focus on what really matters; discovering our passions and making them a reality. For more information on how I can help you discover what your true passion is and work to bring it about, let’s talk.

Together, we can shift your outlook and put you on a path that speaks to who you truly are and towards a career that is as fulfilling as it is exciting.