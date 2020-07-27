Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Finding optimism and resilience during current times

Experiential living, connecting with the Infinite, and finding meaning in suffering are some of the ways to stay afloat during a crisis

Times of crisis provide excellent opportunities to introspect on our lives. There is latent chaos in order, and there is also hidden order in chaos. At the macro-level, crisis helps in cleansing the old, hidden chaos,  before the system self-organizes in the emerging new order. At the micro-level, times like these help us to cleanse, heal, and deepen our relationships at various levels – relationships with the external world, family, self, and finally with the Creator. Here are some ways how we can find optimism and resilience during current times.

Experience the moments

 “Live in the present, launch yourself on every wave, find eternity in each moment.” Henry David Thoreau

I believe in living an ‘experiential life.’ Some may even refer to this as meditative living. It starts with recognizing and accepting the realities. Then, to live and fully experience the moments – the plethora of emotions, feelings, and thoughts. I try not to judge my experiences. Let these be. Many times, I am a silent observer of these feelings, and at times, I get involved with detachment. These days, I also find myself experiencing the beauty of the simplest things which I would not have otherwise noticed. I take delight in the beauty of life around me – the floating cloud, the raindrops, stars in the night sky, the chirping of the birds, and the smell of the earth.

The wisdom that I have realized is to smile for what I have today and not to postpone my happiness for tomorrow. Be happy for no reason because it is the song of the soul.

Connect with the Infinite

Reading classic literature helps us to raise our state of consciousness. I particularly enjoy listening to the lyrics of the songs, composed by Tagore. This particular song, ‘Simar majhe asim tumi,’ helps me to connect with the all-pervading consciousness. In this song, Tagore praises the Infinite.  He writes how the beauty of the Creator is getting manifested through his finite self.

It is only our ‘finite, lower self’ which experiences fragility during times like this. Crisis makes us realize our limitations – limitations of freedom, limitations of will, limitation of power. However,  it also helps us to evolve, in the long run, to Higher Self, if we choose to.

Find meaning in suffering

‘To live is to suffer, to survive is to find some meaning in the suffering.’ – Friedrich Nietziche

We need to remind ourselves that suffering and pain are acquired qualities of mind. These qualities are the consequences of the frictions and reactions with the external world. The sufferings are because of the beliefs we thought were truths – acquired based on our limited, relative knowledge. Now is the right time to reexamine those beliefs that resulted in our sufferings. If we uncover the causes, then these become the reasons for growth and wisdom. My 2008 crisis experience became a reason for personal growth because I gave meaning to my sufferings. It resulted in my first book of poems.

Rajyeshwari Ghosh, Founder and Trusted Advisor at Quantum Holistic Advisory Services

I love all shades of life and embrace both the light and the darkness. I am on my journey of self evolution. I left home when I was 18, so more than two decades of variety of experiences shaped my perspectives of life. I am unpretentious and open-minded. I left corporate life to start my consultancy practice, so my work is an extension of who I am.

I am a Karma Yogi (Servant Leader). I have more than 16 years of combined work experience in Industry and Consulting; part of this is also self-study and intensive research for two years. Having worked in diverse economies – the U.S.A., India, Bangladesh, Singapore – I have developed a global mindset and hence love diversity.

I conduct workshops, deliver talks, provide consultancy and write articles on my core areas (stated below). The contents are multidisciplinary research driven and based on Quantum paradigm - study of ancient wisdom (Eastern and Western spirituality).

I live a holistic, organic, green, meditative life. I am mindful of people and planet. My work, relationships have a unique flavor – a combination of trust, transparency, quality, purpose and passion. I believe dignity, integrity and credibility are foundations for meaningful life. And I expect the same from others. Precisely, I look for people who are good for mind, heart and soul.

In my earlier roles in Big Four and Wall Street, I served a wide variety of clientele including Fortune 500 mainly in Manufacturing, Consumer and Financial Services.

I am known for my new ideas and fresh thinking. One of my ideas got recognized as one of the top 10 innovative ideas in Consulting India Innovation Challenge in PwC India. I am the Recipient of Above and Beyond, PwC Experience, Spot Awards. I was a Speaker at IIT Kharagpur, IIT Madras, Calcutta University, Nepal's Kantipur Conclave, US-India Educational Foundation (USIEF) and SAP INDUS. I was awarded the prestigious Dean’s Scholar and was nominated twice in the National Dean’s List (US). I am a member of Lorange Network and Blockchain Chamber of Commerce.

Core Areas: Quantum Paradigm, Systems Thinking, Leadership Development, Spiritual & Emotional Intelligence, Entrepreneurship, Blockchain, Business Intelligence, Ethics and Technology, Digital World.

Besides work, I actively pursue my interests in heritage preservation, travel, music, nature, food and reading. I also spend quality time with family, friends and doing social work.

