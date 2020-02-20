Finding Light Within the Dark

Those dark times of our lives – the ones that make us uncomfortable, hurt our hearts, make us ache and the ones we aren’t in control of – those are the experiences we hate. We have bad memories of those times. We don’t wish for them to ever come back or to affect any of our loved ones. Those are the dark times in our lives.

BUT – even in the darkest of times, there is always a small pinprick of light shining through. Those dark times are the ones that truly shape us and change us. We just don’t get the same level of learning and growth from the good times. We get those changes from our downs. Instead of hoping for all the dark times to go away, work for the mindset to navigate those times.

Work to gain the tools to move through those times with more joy and more grace and more learning. Work to give yourself and others the space to feel your feelings, find the lesson within and seek clarity in terms of how to move forward with this new information.

I don’t mean for this to sound harsh, cold or abrupt. But here is the truth – with whatever situation we are handed in life, we have a choice in how we react to it. We can catastrophize the situation, allow it to bring us down, allow that negativity to trickle into all other aspects of our lives, play the victim and feel awful. Or we can have a strong mindset; we can view the situation as an opportunity for growth, for learning and for change. We can appreciate the good that we have in our lives, appreciate the situation for what it gives us and move forward.

I am passionate about delivering the tools to help people navigate through these dark times and help them move through those downs in our lives. Because those dark times are inevitable – but how do you choose to respond to them? That’s up to you. But it doesn’t always come naturally; it takes coaching, it takes practice and it takes learning the mindset and self coaching tools to get there and to get there consistently. It takes work. But the end result – a happy, fulfilled life – is SO worth it.

Reach out to me if you’d like to know the options for receiving some personalized or group coaching – I’d love to work with you.