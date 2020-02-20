Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Finding Light Within the Dark

Those dark times of our lives – the ones that make us uncomfortable, hurt our hearts, make us ache and the ones we aren’t in control of – those are the experiences we hate. We have bad memories of those times. We don’t wish for them to ever come back or to affect any of our […]

By

Those dark times of our lives – the ones that make us uncomfortable, hurt our hearts, make us ache and the ones we aren’t in control of – those are the experiences we hate. We have bad memories of those times. We don’t wish for them to ever come back or to affect any of our loved ones. Those are the dark times in our lives.

BUT – even in the darkest of times, there is always a small pinprick of light shining through. Those dark times are the ones that truly shape us and change us. We just don’t get the same level of learning and growth from the good times. We get those changes from our downs. Instead of hoping for all the dark times to go away, work for the mindset to navigate those times. 

Work to gain the tools to move through those times with more joy and more grace and more learning. Work to give yourself and others the space to feel your feelings, find the lesson within and seek clarity in terms of how to move forward with this new information. 

I don’t mean for this to sound harsh, cold or abrupt. But here is the truth – with whatever situation we are handed in life, we have a choice in how we react to it. We can catastrophize the situation, allow it to bring us down, allow that negativity to trickle into all other aspects of our lives, play the victim and feel awful. Or we can have a strong mindset; we can view the situation as an opportunity for growth, for learning and for change. We can appreciate the good that we have in our lives, appreciate the situation for what it gives us and move forward. 

I am passionate about delivering the tools to help people navigate through these dark times and help them move through those downs in our lives. Because those dark times are inevitable – but how do you choose to respond to them? That’s up to you. But it doesn’t always come naturally; it takes coaching, it takes practice and it takes learning the mindset and self coaching tools to get there and to get there consistently. It takes work. But the end result – a happy, fulfilled life – is SO worth it.

Reach out to me if you’d like to know the options for receiving some personalized or group coaching – I’d love to work with you.

    Charlotte Ferreux, Certified High Performance Coach | Rebellious Entrepreneur | Leadership + Development Consultant | Interaction Junkie

    Charlotte Ferreux, from Castlegar, BC, Canada is passionate about helping others reach their highest potential. She has the ability to help her world-wide clients achieve transformational results based on her direct coaching style. She mixes in a fun, compassionate, yet challenging approach that gets to the root of the issue.

    Her innate strength is people. Outside of being a world-wide Certified High Performance Coach, she is the founder of Thrive Consulting. She specializes in helping businesses create a people-focused culture through the implementation of the right systems and processes and has her brand and podcast - Change by Choice.
    Charlotte has 20 years of valuable restaurant, retail, and operational experience focusing primarily in leadership development and senior management roles. Charlotte worked for Lululemon Athletica through the majority of their growth prior to and through their IPO (from 3 to over 100 stores). She was accountable for multi-million dollar regions while ensuring they had a strong people culture. Charlotte is the board VP of her local Chamber of Commerce and on the Community Futures Central Kootenay board of directors, where she is able to give back to the business communities. She also teaches spin classes at Oranj Fitness and has a strong background in health coaching, which is a huge asset to her coaching clients.

    The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Learn more or join us as a community member!
    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    Firefly Culture: Illuminate Your Workplace by Tuning in to Mindfulness

    by Camille Sacco
    Community//

    Election Stress: It’s OK To Not Feel OK — Tips For Coping

    by Dr. Mara Karpel
    Community//

    How To Upgrade Your Life

    by Olgu Merandy

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.