Finding HERself Blog Post – August 2020

Embracing Uncertainty

By

Well, here we are, living in a world that when asked the question five years ago of “where do you see yourself in five years?” no one could have possibly answered accurately. 

This time in our lives has been unprecedented and at the very least, unpredictable. 

Daily, we sit and watch news of the pandemic, rioting, racism, politics, unemployment and violence unfold in front of us as these stories of suffering clog up our social media feeds, televisions and iPads. Silently, we struggle to come to terms with life as we have never seen it before and from this point forward, there is no end in sight. 

However during the days and months to come, we must remember that no matter how uncomfortable, change is the essence of life. 

Change, good or bad, happens whether we like it or not or give it approval to come into our lives. How and if we decide to embrace change is really one of the most difficult hurdles we can ever face but in doing so, we allow some of the most beautiful realizations and awakenings to take place within us. 

As Deepak Chopra once said, “All great changes are preceded by chaos.”

By becoming more accepting of change and realizing that regardless of why it’s happening, as humans, we can become more loving, more motivated, more passionate, more empathetic, more educated and more giving which, at this point, the world can certainly use more of.

Even though I am only one person, I’ve decided to embrace and create change in my own life as a way to not only help myself but to also help the greater good.

By combining my experience with change in both my personal life and my professional life coaching journey, I am now in a position to help others seeking change with the intention of becoming a better version of themselves in spite of the circumstances happening around them.  

Whether it’s unwillingly or unknowingly happening to them or it is the result of a deliberate decision they’ve made on their own, my hope is that we can work together to not only change ourselves but to change one another and ultimately change the world. 

Always Live inspiHERed,

Misti

The Finding HERself blog is written monthly by Misti Graham, inspHERation® Life Coach and is inspired by her personal life events, experiences and encounters. 

If you would like to learn more about inspHERation® Life Coaching Services, schedule your FREE 30-minute life coaching session by clicking here .

Misti Graham, Educated and Certified Women's Life Coach at inspHERation® Life Coaching

Misti is an educated and certified women's life coach who's "why" is to ignite, inspire and impact the lives of women through the power of HER. She is the founder and owner of inspherationlifecoaching.com.

