Finding Career Confidence in Unexpected Places

How finding nature helped comedian Pete Domnick built confidence after losing a job.

By

Pete Dominck had a thriving career as a host at Sirius XM Radio. After losing his job unexpectedly, he found himself looking for a solution to the feeling of loss. He turned to nature and found the results life-changing.

In our “Walk with Walsh” interview, he opened up about the realities of ending a job and the bumps that occur when you are trying to build yourself back up to start your next chapter.

Nature has a way of opening people up to express themselves and this was certainly the case with my conversation with Pete. Pete is a comedian and makes a living making people laugh so I knew we would be laughing a lot but had no idea how deeply we would speak on natures impact on his life and the life he has with his family.

Jennifer Walsh, Wellness Entrepreneur

Jennifer is on a mission to get more people outdoors, to understand the power of walking in nature, and the impact and importance of green spaces in our offices, homes, hospitals, schools and our cities. She is bridging the gap between brain health and nature.
Jennifer Walsh is a true architect of the beauty, retail landscape. Creating the very first omni-channel beauty brand in the US in 1998, she changed the way people shopped for beauty. Her creation of Beauty Bar was that vehicle that allowed its early shoppers to see & try out niche beauty products in her brick & mortar stores, her website, and weekly TV show. Jennifer grew her business until she sold the company in 2010. Amazon now owns the Beauty Bar/ BeautyBar.com.
Since selling off her first business, Jennifer has created multiple brands and has worked with brands both overseas and within the states that are rolling out products, stores or trying to create a footprint in the US market.
Jennifer intuitively knew that her connection to the beauty industry was always deep rooted in its connection to nature and how we connect with that nature around us. Jennifer began spending time with neuroscientists around the country to learn more about our connection to nature and its effects on the brain. She began working with companies around the country that were trying to infuse nature into programs, into businesses, and into schools. This not only meant Wellness Walks with Walsh programs but also showcasing the importance of greenspaces and biophilia. The Walk with Walsh video series was created to tell stories not only in a new way ( as in hosting walking interviews ) but to drive home the importance of what makes healthy leaders.

