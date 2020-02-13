Finding Career Confidence in Unexpected Places

Pete Dominck had a thriving career as a host at Sirius XM Radio. After losing his job unexpectedly, he found himself looking for a solution to the feeling of loss. He turned to nature and found the results life-changing.

In our “Walk with Walsh” interview, he opened up about the realities of ending a job and the bumps that occur when you are trying to build yourself back up to start your next chapter.

Nature has a way of opening people up to express themselves and this was certainly the case with my conversation with Pete. Pete is a comedian and makes a living making people laugh so I knew we would be laughing a lot but had no idea how deeply we would speak on natures impact on his life and the life he has with his family.