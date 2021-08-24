Find Your Way Out of Stress

Thousands of things go on in your mind when you are stressed. These things keep encircling in your mind at a rapid pace. One thing follows the other and you are not at all sure where everything is heading.

The mind digs into events from the past or makes up grim stories, about how everything might go wrong.

The end result? It leaves you with feelings of insecurity, mood swings, confusion, withdrawal, sleepiness, with sensations and feelings that are so irritating.

It turns out that keeping everything in your head doesn’t help you in solving your problem effectively. It does not tell you what the problem is. It does not tell you what is causing the problem.

If you just have everything in your head, you may not at all know what the problem is.

So give your worry and its underlying cause a form, a shape, a structure, out from the foggy thoughts coming in your mind, by putting them into words.

If something is bugging you, write it down. A pen and paper could be best investments in your pursuits to get your headaches away. Or, if you like to type things down, do it that way.

Write it down. Gather facts. Think. Make decision.

For example, mediators solving a dispute write the problem on the whiteboard so that the sides having a spat could see – what the concern is exactly. Stating the concern lets off their steam.

So wouldn’t putting into words calm you, at least to some extent?

After the problem is written right there in front of you, you have started off on the right track.

Now, the next step is to look for facts. This might take a while, as searching and researching may require a lot of time.

But if you don’t get the facts first, no matter how much you try to cure what’s worrying you, it will result in wasting a lot of your time.

Finally, that would leave you frustrated again, as you get nowhere.

Trying to solve a problem without getting facts is like trying to build a diet without first understanding the nutrition, or trying to do plantation without first knowing the soil.

However, here’s a word of warning. While trying to gather the facts, one tends to get attracted towards those facts satisfying their own beliefs. You should be careful about that. While gathering facts, do it in an unbiased way.

If you were a spy or a detective, do you think you would get to the bottom of any case searching clues with your prejudices? No. Therefore, search for facts in an objective-based way.

Once you gather all the facts and contemplate upon them, you now know what might work and what would not.

There! You have all the possible outcomes!

You can now predict well enough, “If I do this, then it will result into…”

Finally, choose the one that serves you the best, and let the things take care of themselves. That’s it.

Not knowing what’s troubling you will only take you in circles, neither answering what’s prickling you nor telling what’s causing it.

Once you put the problem into words and look for facts without bias, you can figure out the best possible solution.