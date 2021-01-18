Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Find Your Ocean

The ocean can heal. On a sunny day, the ocean surface sparkles like diamonds almost blinding me. Happy sounds fill the beach, children laughing, waves crashing on the shore and birds crying as they compete for leftover snacks. I wiggle my toes through the soft sand and feel the warm sun on my face. When […]

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

The ocean can heal.

On a sunny day, the ocean surface sparkles like diamonds almost blinding me. Happy sounds fill the beach, children laughing, waves crashing on the shore and birds crying as they compete for leftover snacks. I wiggle my toes through the soft sand and feel the warm sun on my face. When I am near the beach, I can smell and taste the salty air. Ah…

I moved close to the ocean in southern California in the midst of a divorce. Some days I walk on the beach and other days, I literally plop my chair down in the surf and breathe. The sound of the waves soothes my aching soul. I usually bring a book, but I mostly watch the waves or close my eyes to listen better. The sounds calm me and I can feel myself healing. Difficult thoughts will arise, but while I am near the water, those thoughts are easily put aside. My usual negative self-talk is drowned out by the sounds and sights of beach life. It is similar to what meditation does for me; I have learned to push my bleak thoughts away. I leave the beach feeling rested and calm.

What is it about the beach that is so magical? I believe it’s because all five senses are alive.

  1. I hear the waves.
  2. I smell the tangy air.
  3. I see the ocean blue.
  4. I feel the sand.
  5. I taste the salty air. 

There are also similar moments while using one of our senses such as looking at mountains, hearing the rain on a metal roof, smelling a fragrant flower, petting a kitty, or tasting a decadent chocolate cake. What is it about those moments that bring so much joy? The key is it brings us into the present moment. And when life is hard and full of worry because your child is sick, being in the moment keeps us from future tripping. I spent too much of my time worrying about the next diagnosis or surgery to enjoy many such moments along the way.

Those positive sensations also can pull you out of a negative mindset. Although we have “stopped and smelled the roses” randomly in lives, using our senses more mindfully can help us enjoy the small and big positive moments in our lives.

Using our senses is also a grounding practice for anxiety, flashbacks and unwanted memories which medical parents face almost every day. Grounding brings us back to the moment and the room we’re in when our thoughts spin out of control. I found it impossible to stop those thoughts and when I would verbalize them, my ex-husband coined it my “black-hat death spiral.” I didn’t do enough grounding while I was in the thick of raising my kids, especially my daughter with all her health issues. It is now necessary for my survival. And it’s okay if the ocean works one day and something else later. I have always loved beautiful views without understanding how powerful they can be to my psyche. Do what works for you. Find something pulls you out of your busy life and your mind for a moment or two.

What calms your soul using your senses? What everyday sights, sounds, tastes, smells and feels calms you? The morning smell of your coffee? Seeing the sun rays come into your home? Hearing your favorite song on the radio? The taste of a decadent dessert? Or touching a smooth, cool surface?

Have you found your ocean?

#Weekly Prompt

Writing about caregiving, parenting, life, loss &amp; grief.

Natalie Brobin Bonfig, Writer/Caregiving Consultant

Writing about life after her daughter's diagnosis, loss, grief, parenting, and life. Published on Medium, The Mighty, Thrive Global and The Light Hustler.

Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

You might also like...

Community//

Staying Grounded in the Chaos Of Entrepreneurship

by Meghan Hanna
Beautiful ocean scene - Bushranger&#039;s Bay, Victoria, Australia
Community//

30 Minutes of Ocean Waves for Relaxation

by Anna Shelley
Chattrawutt Hanjukkam / EyeEm/ GETTY IMAGES
Well-Being//

I Traveled Solo for Three Weeks and Learned How to Be Truly Present

by Daria Krauzo

Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

Thrive Global
People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

- MARCUS AURELIUS

We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.