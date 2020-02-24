Find your calling: 3 UNCOMMON ways to do it

Ah, the finding your calling conversation again. Yup, the fact is, whether you’re tired of hearing about it or not, people want to know how to find their calling in life.

And I don’t blame them. There’s no better way to live. Waking up every day fueled, motivated, and with joy in your heart is an amazing thing.

That’s why I’m revisiting the conversation today.

But rather than giving you the same canned answers everyone else is, I want to tell you, from my personal experience, the real way to find your calling. The UNCOMMON way.

You’re damn right!

Anyways, I recently took a day trip to LA for a one-day mastermind with my good buddy and mentor Mitch Mathews and four other rock stars who are trying to make huge impacts in the world.

Yes, you heard that right, a day trip to LA! That’s flying out from good old Houston, TX to Los Angeles, CA and back again all in one day.

And before you start thinking I’m nutso (which I never claimed not to be! HA), be patient because we’ll get more into that in a minute.

Anywho, while I was sitting aboard my steel eagle soaring through the majestic skies (Overdramatic much?!?! No, seriously, check out this beautiful shot I snapped out my window! Gosh, in the words of my wife, “that’s amazing!”) I was struck with this idea – why not write a blog post telling people the real truth about what they need to be doing if they truly want to find their calling in life?

And so, here we are.

I know first-hand what it’s like to feel desperate while searching Google for the answers to “how do I find my calling?”, just hoping and wishing someone had the super secret recipe. At one point in my life, I would’ve paid all the money I had to discover what that recipe was.

*** SPOILER ALERT *** – that recipe doesn’t exist.

So, because I can resonate with your pain of being someone who so desperately wants to be, do, or have more in life, I wanted to share my thoughts with you today about 3 things you need to be doing if you truly want to find and live into your calling in life.

(Note: as a spiritual person, I believe that our purpose is rooted in a right relationship with God first and foremost. Then, out of connection with that truth, we can take our gifts, talents, skills, etc. out into the world to make a massive impact – the way you do that is your “calling.” Just wanted to clarify that.)

With that being said, if you want to learn more about 3 UNCOMMON ways to find your calling, then keep reading.

Say NO more often

If you’ve kept up with my stuff for any length of time, you know that I’m constantly harping on the preciousness of our time here on earth, and how we only get so much of it.

Time is the most precious resource we have. We don’t know how much of it we get, and we can’t get any of it back.

Yet, even knowing that, we give so much of it away to things we hate doing.

So, because of that, one of the first things you need to start doing if you want to find your calling is be willing to say NO more often.

Now I get it, there are some things you gotta just suck it up and do in life. We all have them. No matter how amazing someone’s life may seem, they still have those things that they gotta do that they don’t like doing.

However, one of the things people who are living more purposeful, fulfilled lives have mastered, is minimizing doing those types of things.

In other words, they’ve mastered the art of saying “NO!”

I’m convinced that this is a skill that everyone needs to develop.

And, to be clear, the real obligations in life aren’t what I’m talking about here. I’m not saying to be selfish or reckless. I’m the first person to raise my hand in belief that we need to do a better job of loving and supporting our fellow man and being stuards of our earth.

What I’m talking about are the things that aren’t really obligations, that we turn into “must do’s.”

You know, the going to all of the birthday parties. Helping every friend or relative move. Never missing a social outing with friends or a family holiday. Volunteering for every committee or cause that we come across. Those are the type of things I’m talking about.

Can you relate? Are you guilty of some of those thing?

Well, please hear me when I say that I get the reasoning, and the heart behind it. But the reality is, so many people are doing those things to the detriment of their goals and dreams.

They have a problem with saying no to anyone or any opportunity to help. And I get it, I’ve been there. If overcommitting to help so that others didn’t judge me or I didn’t upset someone was a martial art, I would’ve been like a 9th degree black belt! (is that even a thing?!?!)

But here’s the deal, going back to what I said about time, if you’re spending all of yours helping and serving others, or making other’s dreams come true, when are you going to have time for yours?

Life is about sacrifices. And if you’re living like that, where you’re overcommitting to everything, the main thing you’re sacrificing is your calling.

I get it, you might be thinking that I’m a selfish jerk right now, but I promise I’m not.

What I’m trying to get you to realize is that you were put here on this earth for a very specific reason, and to make an impact in ways only you can. And you’ve only got so much time to do that.

So, based on simple math, you’re either going to spend the majority of your time fulfilling that calling or not. There’s no in between.

But you’re never going to have the time to discover what that calling is if you’re constantly saying yes to everyone else and their priorities.

Now, once you’ve learned to say no more often to the things that don’t fill you up or allow you to pursue your calling, you can move on to number 2.

Say yes to more opportunities

I know what you’re thinking, “now wait just a second Justin. You just told me that I need to say no more often, but now you’re telling me to say yes more! That makes no freakin’ sense!”

If that’s you, give me a second to do like Ricky Ricardo said, and “lemme splain!”

Yes, I did say that you need to say no more often. And you do. But I’m not telling you to do that so you can have a bunch of extra time to Netflix and chill.

I’m all about action and experience in life and believe that your calling is found by getting out and exploring. And that’s exactly what you’re going to do with all of your newfound time.

You’re going to say no more often to the wrong things, so that you can then say yes more often to the right things!

I know you’ve heard it said, that true success is found outside of your comfort zone. And that’s absolutely true.

Well, success is part of your calling. Now, what that success looks like for you and your respective story I don’t know. But what I do know, is that if you’re going to reach the maximum amount of success that you’re capable of, it’s going to come outside of your comfort zone.

One of the biggest keys to finding your calling is opening yourself up to and saying yes to more opportunities. AKA, getting out of your comfort zone!

This was one of the biggest things that transformed my life and started me down this path of finally feeling like I was discovering my calling.

I was a shy, quiet, insecure kid and young adult. And because of that, I kept myself securely protected within my comfort zone. But what I didn’t realize is that that was the exact thing keeping me from finding my calling.

For you, if you’re yearning to find your calling, and are so tired of feeling hopeless in the search, start figuring out new opportunities that you can say yes to.

Be willing to chase your calling down

Like I said in the intro, as I’m typing this sentence, I’m literally sitting aboard a plane headed to LA for a one-day mastermind (see that, I time traveled on ya!) where I’m going to learn strategies and tactics to grow my business.

Yup, flying to LA and back, from Houston, all in one day, just to learn how to grow my business. (Not to mention I’ll be returning to work tomorrow after getting home tonight after midnight.)

But why?

My calling – that’s why!

Because I know that I was put on this earth to be an amazing coach who empowers people to face their fears in pursuit of their dreams and purpose.

But, I also know that no matter how awesome I may think I am (not just me, I think your freakin’ awesome too!), I’m not gonna be able to do that by sitting around on my caboose hoping. I’ve got to be able to reach the masses. I must have a solid business structure. And I’ve gotta set myself up for long term success.

If I want it badly enough, I’ve gotta be willing to go where the growth is. Yes, even if that means flying across the country and back home again all in one day. So that’s what I’m doing.

Am I going to be tired tomorrow? Yup!

But am I going to doubt whether it’s worth it or not? Hell to the no!

Fulfilling my calling is worth this and so much more sacrifice.

Now let me ask you, is yours?

The fact is, so many people are just sitting and waiting. They’re hoping that their calling is just going to appear out of thin air. Sorry to burst any bubbles, but it doesn’t work that way.

You gotta get out there and chase that sucker down!

Here’s the truth

The reason I wanted to write this post is because I feel you. If you’ve read this all the way through, I know you and I know your desire to want more fulfillment in life. I was you!

Now, I definitely do not want to seem like I’m some guru, or that I have all the answers, because I definitely don’t. Hell, I’m still walking my own journey of trying to uncover more of my calling every single day.

But, as someone who’s been on this journey for a long time, I’ve learned a few things. And what I know to be true is that you’re never going to find your calling unless you get out and search for it.

It’s not going to be found on Google. You’re not gonna find it in a book. And no else can tell you what it is. You have to find it for yourself.

Well, by doing the 3 things I’ve told you here today, coupled with never quitting and putting faith in your creator, I promise that you’ll find what you’re looking for.

Know that I am praying and pulling for you.

Be UNCOMMON!

