Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Find Your Amazing Story to Connect with The World

All of us have stories to tell but most of us don’t even recognize that they are there. The wallpaper of our every day lives may seem commonplace to us, but to others, it may be extraordinary. Our skills, knowledge, and experiences become building blocks for the stories that enrich our lives, and that we […]

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team, and though they are reviewed for adherence to our guidelines, they are submitted in their final form to our open platform. Learn more or join us as a community member!
By

All of us have stories to tell but most of us don’t even recognize that they are there. The wallpaper of our every day lives may seem commonplace to us, but to others, it may be extraordinary. Our skills, knowledge, and experiences become building blocks for the stories that enrich our lives, and that we can then use to connect with and influence others.

Unless we have the discipline to notice, we don’t see the stories right in front us: the hotel housekeeper who makes a bird out of washcloth; the cab driver who overhears all manner of conversations; the doctor who eases the pain of an injured child; and temporary workers who know their city from a unique perspective because of the people they meet through short-term assignments. Everyone has experiences that can be captured and told to educate, inspire, and connect with others.

The trick is to tell these stories well, so you build stronger relationships with family, friends, bosses, and clients. Some people are natural-born storytellers, but most of us are not. To get your storytelling game on, here are a few tips.

Create a Story Bank

Just like a bank account where you put money in and take it out when you need it, a story bank is a collection of tales unique to you that you draw on. These come out of experiences at work, trips you’ve taken, advice you were given, and so on. You make deposits when you have experiences, conversations, and situations that you would like to save. You make withdrawals when job interviews, marketing pitches, or tense encounters occur where a story can really make a difference.

Making consistent deposits into a bank account can be habit-forming. In this case, you’re building the habit of story banking. The good news is that you can make withdrawals, but your account never runs out. New stories can always be deposited.

Hunt for Stories

Think about times when you were proud of something, when you took a risk, when you stood up for yourself, when you went after something and got it, or when you lost something you wanted badly. Think about situations or people who changed your life or your perspective.

Get in the habit of asking yourself, “What if…?” or “How did they…?” Use your favorite note-taking system to jot down those questions and observations – even the seemingly insignificant ones.

Identify the Lessons and Truths that Your Stories Reveal

As you review your stories, ask yourself how might this story add meaning, clarification, or understanding to someone else? In what ways does the story eliminate the confusion that might be in the way of someone understanding or believing you?

Categorize Your Stories

Once you’ve identified some stories, consider how they support your messaging and how that message is relevant to others. Then, categorize how you might use the story to answer questions that are in your listener’s mind.

  • Origin Story – Who are you and why should I pay attention to you?
  • Vision Story – Where are we going?
  • Teaching Story – What can I learn from you?
  • Values in Action – Why should I believe you?

Categorizing will help you draw on your stories whenever the situation arises.

Learn to Tell the Story Well

Nothing is worse than a story that drones on for hours with too many facts. You want to provide enough detail and color so that your listener can jump into the story with you, but not so much that they lose interest. Be succinct. Look at the faces of your listeners. If you see they are losing interest, pick up the pace.

If you are trying to convince a team to use some new tools to facilitate collaboration, don’t describe the tools. Use a story to show how effective they are. Describe the team, their hopes and fears and what their “before” looked like.  Then tell the story of how the tool changed everything and what that change looked like.

Raise or lower your voice, adjust the tempo, or use your hands.

Practice

Once you’ve identified the key ingredients, practice, practice, and practice. You don’t want to sound overly rehearsed, but you also don’t want to appear like you are pulling the story out of the air. Start by practicing in front of a mirror, or better still, use a video camera or smartphone. Then, practice in front of a friend or colleague. See if they react in the ways that you expect.

How have you used stories to connect with others at work and at home?

    Liz Wainger, Communications Strategist and Coach, Author of Prism of Value, Speaker, Leadership Development, Runner, and Kayaker. at Wainger Group LLC

    For more than two decades, Liz has served at the side of executives at Fortune 500s, nonprofits, start-ups and government agencies, offering creative communications strategies that illuminate value, build revenue and reputations, and break down internal silos.

    Before founding Wainger Group in 2000, Liz held a senior communications positions with Morino Institute and Venture Philanthropy Partners, The National Trust for Historic Preservation and The American Institute of Architects. She was a reporter at The Washington Post on the Metro and Style desks. As a Certified Professional Facilitator, she is part of an elite group of professionals, highly educated and certified to be skilled at creating workshops and group processes that get to the heart of the matter, foster alignment, build consensus, and derive solutions to complex challenges.

    A prolific writer, she is the author of 2018 book, Prism of Value®: Connect, Convince and Influence When It Matters Most. She has blogged for Huffington Post and her work and has appeared in the Washington Post, Washington Business Journal, and numerous professional and digital publications. She currently serves on the boards of School for Ethics and Global Learning, Jubilee Housing, and the Steering Committee of the ULI DC’s Women’s Leadership Initiative. In 2015, she was named by the Washington Business Journal to the distinguished cadre of Women Who Mean Business in Washington, D.C.

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    Moments that Matter

    by Katherine Kennedy
    Community//

    Your truth as a leader lies within you

    by Deon Newbronner
    Well-Being//

    Change Your Family’s Narrative

    by Steve Silvestro, MD

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.