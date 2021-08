Find Out Your Chance of Success

I don’t know anyone who didn’t want to know their chances of success.

What if I told you there is a simple formula that can tell you your chance as a percentage?

Hint: it only works if you’re honest and please share your scores.

A big thanks to Cameron Herold who shared this formula with me and after digesting the information, I think it’s spot on.

So, what is the magic formula?

S = F * F * E

S = Chance of Success

Success in your chosen craft

F = Focus How focussed are you? All too often we try to do too many things at once. What we really need to do is fewer things and do them better. F = Faith How much faith do you have in yourself and what you do? 95% of us really struggle with this concept. It’s time to get rid of that imposter syndrome. E = Energy How much energy are you really applying to your craft? When you work, are you pushing the limits or are you coasting along?

Cameron’s Tip: You need to be at 98% in order to guarantee success. Cameron Herold

So, what were the results when I did this?

Remember to be really honest!

Focus = I’ve come a long way and would say my focus is approximately at 85%

X

Faith = I’m going with 80% (we do great work, but I also suffer from imposter syndrome)

X

Energy = 85% (I’ve still got more in me)

=

Chances of Success = 85%*80%*85% = 58%

58%

What a kick in the butt!

Have a go and please share your scores in the comments below.

Want to hear more from me?