Find Out Your Chance of Success

I don’t know anyone who didn’t want to know their chances of success.
What if I told you there is a simple formula that can tell you your chance as a percentage?
Hint: it only works if you’re honest and please share your scores.
A big thanks to Cameron Herold who shared this formula with me and after digesting the information, I think it’s spot on.
So, what is the magic formula?
S = F * F * E
S = Chance of Success
Success in your chosen craft
F = Focus
How focussed are you?
All too often we try to do too many things at once. What we really need to do is fewer things and do them better.
F = Faith
How much faith do you have in yourself and what you do?
95% of us really struggle with this concept. It’s time to get rid of that imposter syndrome.
E = Energy
How much energy are you really applying to your craft?
When you work, are you pushing the limits or are you coasting along?
Cameron’s Tip: You need to be at 98% in order to guarantee success.Cameron Herold
So, what were the results when I did this?
Remember to be really honest!
Focus = I’ve come a long way and would say my focus is approximately at 85%
X
Faith = I’m going with 80% (we do great work, but I also suffer from imposter syndrome)
X
Energy = 85% (I’ve still got more in me)
=
Chances of Success = 85%*80%*85% = 58%
58%
What a kick in the butt!Now it’s your turn!
Have a go and please share your scores in the comments below.