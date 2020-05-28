“Find out what makes you tick.” With Ming Zhao & Courtney Webb

Find out what makes you tick: your passions, pain points, and breaking points. Once you establish your “non-negotiables,” build around them. Because you have to be passionate about the content you are creating. You have to be true to yourself, because the content you release that will go “viral” or be well-received, is when you are the most yourself. The more attuned you are to who you are, and who you are meant to be, the more people will pick up on it.

At times it feels like wellness or elevating one’s wellbeing, is diametrically opposed to high achievement and high performance in one’s career. The stress, mental energy, long hours, lack of restful sleep and preoccupation that result from a high-achievement life seem to directly inhibit wellness. And yet, in order to sustain the creativity, flexibility, mental acuity and resilience that are necessary for high performance, wellness and wellbeing of the mind, body and soul are also mandatory. So how do we achieve both? This is the question I’m hoping to answer through conversations with high-achieving leaders and influencers who are practicing their own philosophies about how to maintain their wellbeing.

As a part of our series about “Social Media Influencers Share Their Top Self Care, Wellness, and Beauty Tips, I had the pleasure of interviewing Courtney Webb.

Courtney is a QVC television host and a Skeleton athlete training for the 2022 Winter Olympics. She started her career in the fitness industry as a co-founder of MYX Fitness. Her experience as a fitness entrepreneur and her background in modeling crystalized into an opportunity as a QVC host, where she presents tech and fitness products. Concurrent with her athletic pursuits, Courtney has worked as a model for top companies such as State Management and Page Parkes, and performed with Beyoncé at the 2016 VMAs. Courtney holds a bachelor’s degree in news-editorial journalism from Baylor University, where she played collegiate lacrosse. She holds a certificate of entrepreneurship from the Latter-Day Saints Business College, and is enrolled in the Wharton Digital Marketing Program at UPenn where she serves as the Kappa Alpha Theta advisory board chair.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Our readers would love to get to know you a bit better. Can you share with us the backstory of how you came upon this career path and to where you are today?

Myfirst job after graduating from Baylor University was for an entrepreneur in the luxury retail space. She sparked the fire of desiring to create something and build it. Fast forward to moving to New York City, and I was presented with the opportunity, after opportunity to help small businesses build the digital marketing side of their business. Each of these entrepreneurs was in a different category– fashion, beauty, interior design, lighting, etc. I was intrigued by how digital marketing looked across categories: What could remain a constant and what needed to change to see positive results?

My passion was in fitness and wellness, and this led to me co-founding a fitness tech company. It was one of the biggest learnings and a heartstring that I will never be able to cut. Each experience came with roller-coaster ups and downs that chipped at me like a “rough stone rolling” down a jagged mountain. All of this prepared me for the biggest platforms I have ever been on assisting and launching entrepreneurs to millions of people every day. I was one of 6, chosen out of 17,000 applicants, to be a host on QVC, a national TV channel, and pioneer of home shopping.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

ABSOLUTELY! I could have never made it to this point without a great, many people. First, my parents. They challenged me, supported me and gave me the experiences growing up that made me a goal-oriented woman and focused achiever. My best friend’s mom, who I call “momma Heidi.” She and her daughters showed me what it was like to dream big…really big! My other best friend, Natalie and her parents, gave me the figurative “Two-legs” I needed to stand on, by helping me when I didn’t even know how to help myself. My best friend Jessica, planted the idea in my head to move to New York City, hone my craft as a broadcast journalist, and put my talents to work.

My darling, supportive and rock of a husband took every crazy idea I had, poked holes in it, made me test it, pushed me to make it better, and always jumped in headfirst to help me build whatever I had spinning around in my head.

There are a ton more family and friends who have been support systems, sounding boards and idea nurturers, that I could add to this list. And there are many bosses, peers, teachers and leaders who demanded more of me, and chiseled my edges and smoothed out who I needed to be at this time.

Can you share a story with us about the most humorous mistake you made when you were first starting? What lesson or take-away did you learn from that?

During my first two years of starting my LLC and forming my company, I didn’t save in anticipation for my Estimated Business Tax. At the time it was not funny. It came in like a wrecking ball and it was the dumbest moment that cost me the most money. So, if you are starting a business, save for your estimated business tax, and pay it quarterly.

As an influencer, you have been blessed with great success in a career path that many have attempted, but eventually gave up on. In fact perhaps most people who tried to follow a career path like yours did not succeed. Do you have any words of advice for others who may want to embark on this career path but know that their dreams might be dashed?

Find out what makes you tick: your passions, pain points, and breaking points. Once you establish your “non-negotiables,” build around them. Because you have to be passionate about the content you are creating. You have to be true to yourself, because the content you release that will go “viral” or be well-received, is when you are the most yourself. The more attuned you are to who you are, and who you are meant to be, the more people will pick up on it. Once your presence is out there, people will want to see behind the curtain. Let them in! (But be sure to set boundaries.) Because that is how they connect with you, relate to you, and want to share what your content.

Can you share with our readers some of your strategies you’ve used to build an engaged, loyal, and large online community?

LISTEN! Read the comments, respond to them (if you can) and take the feedback. I often say, “embrace the hit.” You will receive unsolicited feedback. You have to know what to do with it. Commenters do not “know you.” Be kind, no matter what. With positive comments ALWAYS comes negative comments. You have to look past the trolls and find real feedback. There are comments that can help you create content that people want to see from YOU. I may be an athlete and my life involves a lot of fitness, but I get asked all the time about my beauty routine! So, add a little bit of that in. Don’t let it dictate what you are passionate about creating, but let it be sprinkled in for those who take the time to follow you, support you and show you love.

Also, be mindful. You have no idea the age group that follows you (unless you are on top of your analytics) and you want to be a positive influence. Especially if you have youth who take a liking to your content. You have a responsibility when you are blessed with a great online community. Be a resource of empowerment, truth, and light. That is how I look at what it means to be an “influencer.” You are there to leave a mark, which kind do you want to leave?

Ok thank you for all that. Now let’s shift to the main focus of our interview. In my work, I focus on how one can thrive and care for oneself in three areas: body, mind, and heart.

You are a busy person with a demanding schedule, can you share with our readers two self care routines, practices or treatments that help your body thrive? (Kindly share a story or an example for each.)

Yoga- this routine makes all the difference for me! It calms me, helps me to refocus, to look inward, and see an eternal perspective. Not just a “now, now, now, me, me, me” perspective. This helps my mind and heart thrive by clearing out everything! It’s just me, doing something good for my body, listening to my breath, and practicing listening. When I’m in a practice, I feel appreciative of my physical body, its capabilities, and I notice how stress, pressure, and food I put into my body affects it. I like to remember, my body is a one-of-a-kind vessel and a blessing that can produce miracles, treat it as such. My favorite app is Asana Rebel, I can do this when at a hotel if traveling, or any time of day at home.

Hot showers before bed: It calms my nerves, rinses off the day (whatever kind of day I’ve had), and then I add something I call “joy.” That can be a face mask, a hair treatment, or just shave my legs, for crying out loud! Sometimes I’m so busy I forget to do the obvious 🙂 By doing this every night before I go to bed, it helps trigger my brain that it’s time for bed, and I’m completing a day. However productive it was, it was a full day that I endured. By adding face masks or hair treatment it helps me let go of whether or not “I did something for myself.” The shower lets me become my best self again, and I often reflect and think of ideas while simply having a couple of spa-minutes.

Can you share with us two routines that you use to help your mind or heart to thrive? (Kindly share a story or example for each.) Answered above

Can you share 3 ideas that anyone can use “to feel beautiful”? (Please share a story or example for each.)

My first and most simple idea: spray on perfume. I instantly feel beautiful and attractive when I spray it on. I even sprayed it on during quarantine and my husband said, “you smell nice!” And I thought, “even if he didn’t say that, I would have still felt beautiful because the smell made me smile.”

Second, get some cardio in! 20 minutes at least, everyday. It’s hard, I know! And it takes planning, but those endorphins and the tightening of the body just feels good. You glow, you feel accomplished and that makes me feel GORGEOUS!

Third, reflect on whose you are. For me, I ponder about being a child of God. For someone else, it might be reflecting on being the daughter, son, brother, sister, aunt or granddaughter of an amazing person. Remembering that you have value, purpose and are connected to others who have value and purpose, it makes me feel more than beautiful. It makes me feel magnificent–mighty, in fact. One of my favorite quotes is, “I am my ancestor’s wildest dreams.” You are.

Is there a particular resource, a practitioner, expert, book, or podcast that made a significant impact on you and helped you to thrive? Can you share a story about that with us?

Contagion by Jonah Berger is a book that gets my blood pumping and ideas flowing EVERY SINGLE TIME I read it. I apply a new business, project, or just need inspiration and open up his book and BOOM- idea flow!

Unemployable and 7 Figure Small podcasts by Brian Clark. While I was in Park City, UT training for the Skeleton (the winter Olympic sport), I would drive an hour up a mountain and back each day while binge-listening. They all came from entrepreneurs who, I felt, were the same as me: “unemployable.” I felt like I always pushed against the grain, trying things and then asking for forgiveness later. Desiring to make things better or create, but because I’m within a structure or entity that is not my own, I would get myself into trouble. I always felt like the “problem child,” when really, I just wanted to learn why, can we improve this, was it efficient or effective? So, that podcast made me feel like I belonged in the entrepreneurship ring.

Do you have a story about the strangest, most bizarre or funniest wellness treatment that you’ve ever experienced?

Depends on who you talk to, about this being a wellness treatment. But I did use Nair when I was younger to remove the hair from my legs. And I didn’t fully wash it off my hands before I washed my face…I looked in the mirror after I was out of the shower and I had no eyebrows! Then I went to a lacrosse game that weekend and as I was on the field, my friend asked me why eyebrows were running down my face. Learnings, I tell you, learnings.

As an influencer, you are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

I would remove the mental, negative boundaries we place upon ourselves. By having a completely open network. No one person would be too high up to ask for advice, feedback or listen to your idea. I would love to foster a world of empowerment to those who are striving. Eliminate limits.

We place these boxes around us as if we can only do one thing, be one person, but I believe anyone can be an entrepreneur who creates amazing products, fosters leadership in the workplace while balancing being a mom and wife to her family at home. Where she can be supported while lifting others in her community. And, like me, if she wants to do all that while committing four years to train incredibly hard for an Olympic sport, she delegates and asks for help. I want everyone to refrain from the “can’t” the “it’s too much” and foster the fact that you were made to do hard things, and that reward ONLY comes from effort.

We are very blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world with whom you’d like to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this. 🙂

I wish I could say I had one, but I have three.

Sherri Dew: she embodies the grace, business-mindedness, spiritual striving and kindness I want to have.

Oprah: She truly built her brand, stayed true to who she is, and began in broadcast journalism like I’m in now. She is always pointing to others to lift them up, tell their story, and that is what I want to do. I recently created a series called “Court-SIDE: A Digital Series about QVC Entrepreneurs”, so that I could do that.

Melinda Gates: I read her book and on every page, I was writing back to her my thoughts on that I wanted to discuss with her. I have actually thought about writing her this ridiculously long letter, with everything I wrote inside my copy of her book “The Moment of LIft.” I found it stimulating!

What is the best way our readers can follow you on social media?

@Cwebb711 on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter & Pinterest

Courtney Webb on LinkedIn

Thank you for these fantastic insights. We wish you only continued success in your great work!