Find Inspiration and Insight Feel Joyful, Enhance Your Intuition and Promote Mental Health with Just 20 Minutes a Day.

Rejuvenate, Restore and Reset, Take a Nap

Photo by Eye for Ebony on Unsplash

The urge for a short nap during the day comes due to the body needing to rejuvenate while our minds take a break.

A study at NASA on sleepy military pilots and astronauts found that a 40-minute nap improved performance by 34% and alertness 100%.

The need to be and feel productive during as many hours of the day as possible can make us exhausted and desperately seeking rest and restoration. We often feel guilty when sleeping during the day; however, personal downtime is necessary, especially in the early afternoon, in which many people experience drowsiness and the need to slow down. This hasn’t necessarily got anything to do with how well we slept the previous evening. A nap is a natural part of the day, our bodies crave for it.

When napping our minds and bodies take a break, this is very beneficial not only for children or the elderly but for people of all ages. A half-hour of rest during the day promotes physical well-being, naps improve our mood and memory. A 20-minute nap can sharpen your senses and revitalize you. A ten-minute nap can leave us feeling more joyful. Falling into a light sleep during the daytime can be a form of meditation. Paying attention to the thoughts we have when napping and the dreams we experience is a very good practice as they are often filled with insight about our life. This insight might not appear at night when we are in a deep sleep.

The best way to enjoy the benefits of napping is by permitting yourself to nap. Feeling guilty and worrying about all the things we “should” be doing instead will not help.

If you can in the habit of taking a nap at the same time each day, set your alarm so that you don’t oversleep. Make it your self-care and self-love ritual enjoy it. A nap’s therapeutic benefits can help you wake up rejuvenated, and perhaps with newfound inspiration, ideas, deep insight about life, and fully ready for the rest of your day. Use napping as a way to tune in with your higher self. With practice, you will become more intuitive and more open to inspiration and creativity from divine sources.