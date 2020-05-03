Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Find Inspiration and Insight Feel Joyful, Enhance Your Intuition and Promote Mental Health with Just 20 Minutes a Day.

The urge for a short nap during the day comes due to the body needing to rejuvenate while our minds take a break.

By

Rejuvenate, Restore and Reset, Take a Nap

Photo by Eye for Ebony on Unsplash

The urge for a short nap during the day comes due to the body needing to rejuvenate while our minds take a break.

A study at NASA on sleepy military pilots and astronauts found that a 40-minute nap improved performance by 34% and alertness 100%.

The need to be and feel productive during as many hours of the day as possible can make us exhausted and desperately seeking rest and restoration. We often feel guilty when sleeping during the day; however, personal downtime is necessary, especially in the early afternoon, in which many people experience drowsiness and the need to slow down. This hasn’t necessarily got anything to do with how well we slept the previous evening. A nap is a natural part of the day, our bodies crave for it.

When napping our minds and bodies take a break, this is very beneficial not only for children or the elderly but for people of all ages. A half-hour of rest during the day promotes physical well-being, naps improve our mood and memory. A 20-minute nap can sharpen your senses and revitalize you. A ten-minute nap can leave us feeling more joyful. Falling into a light sleep during the daytime can be a form of meditation. Paying attention to the thoughts we have when napping and the dreams we experience is a very good practice as they are often filled with insight about our life. This insight might not appear at night when we are in a deep sleep.

The best way to enjoy the benefits of napping is by permitting yourself to nap. Feeling guilty and worrying about all the things we “should” be doing instead will not help.

If you can in the habit of taking a nap at the same time each day, set your alarm so that you don’t oversleep. Make it your self-care and self-love ritual enjoy it. A nap’s therapeutic benefits can help you wake up rejuvenated, and perhaps with newfound inspiration, ideas, deep insight about life, and fully ready for the rest of your day. Use napping as a way to tune in with your higher self. With practice, you will become more intuitive and more open to inspiration and creativity from divine sources.

Sylvia Love Johnson

Sylvia Love Johnson, Founder and CEO at HEKATE Film Works

Film Producer, Acting Coach, Entrepreneur and  British Film Industry Visionary

Sylvia Love Johnson is an Entrepreneur,  Filmmaker, Actor, Writer, Producer, Method Acting Tutor and Acting Career Coach Founder at HEKATE Film Works. Her company focuses on providing tailored solutions for professional Actors seeking continued support, mentorship, career coaching and advanced training. Filmmakers and Producers seeking Distribution and Investment. Investors are interested in finding great private investment opportunities in the UK Film Industry.

Winner of the Best Produced Kid’s Short Film Award at San Diego International Kids Film Festival for “Art’s Eyes” 2013.  Her short film  "Forgotten Paradise" was selected in the Official Selection of Depth of Film International Film Festival in 2015, the official selection of the Nairobi International Film Festival in 2016 and featured in PalmsSprings Short Film Market in 2015.  "She Moon Experimental" was selected in the Official Selection of A Film for Peace International Film Festival 2014 and featured at Clermont-Ferrand International Short Film Market 2014. 

Sylvia received the Kingston University New Enterprise Award in 2011 for the self-publishing and self-distribution of her first novel "Mystic Dream". She won the Barcelona Activa New Enterprise award in 2008 for her Award-winning Drama School  "School of Theatre " in Spain. A School acclaimed by multiple professional theatre companies and casting directors resulting in the successful casting of some of her students for parts in the Hollywood Movie "Wrath of Titans" 2012

Sylvia is the author of the 100 Secrets Story Series. She has written the screenplays 'Tears of Mariposa Lily'  and 'Mystic Dream' feature films in development.


Sylvia has designed and developed breakthrough Method Acting and Career Coaching Programmes for Professional Actors.

Sylvia via her  Acting Career Coach,  platform,  helps talent around the world Master the Craft. Join MAM. Method Acting Moments News Letter to get Method Acting training directly to your inbox. See Sylvia's 7 Steps to Acting Career Success Method Coaching Programme.

Sylvia Love Johnson is also a Streetwear Fashion Clothing Brand Startup Entrepreneur, who found her Fashion design inspiration in her short films driven by the necessity to free herself from social constraints through artistic expression in Fashion. Visit LaGuai to find out how she did it.

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Learn more or join us as a community member!
Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

You might also like...

//

First Responders First

by Carlos Perez
//

Thriving in the New Normal

by Rebecca Muller
Mid adult woman on phone with laptop at dining table, son using digital tablet, role model, working mother, efficiency
//

Working From Home in the New Normal

by John McAlester

Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

Thrive Global
People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

- MARCUS AURELIUS

We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.