Find Happiness In A Full Life

You probably have “being happy” at the top of your Good Life list. After all, everyone wants to be happy, right? And we’re surrounded by images of happiness, usually tied to having something bigger, better and shinier and usually just out of reach. But stop for a moment and think about what true happiness is. Guaranteed it’s not a new car or a big house. True happiness comes from within and isn’t dependent on possessions. You can find real happiness in the following truths.

Find happiness in a full life

You can be happy even if things in your life aren’t going the way you planned. A full life has ups and downs, setbacks as well as achievements. Happiness means finding meaning in whatever is happening around and to you. Being grateful for whatever you’re experiencing will make for a happier, more satisfying life.

Happiness doesn’t depend on other people.

Often people put their happiness in the hands of others. They need external validation to feel good. But relying on other people’s good opinion of you isn’t a healthy way to live.

Check-in with how you feel deep in your heart, do the best you can and let other people worry about themselves.

Happiness is not pretending

Social media is full of people pretending to have perfect lives. They don’t. No one does. The happiness you see on TV or your social media feed may be genuine, maybe not. But remember everyone is showing the best of their lives. Likely a lot of them are pretending to be happier than they are. No one is going to post their latest fight or talk about being fired. So, the online world you see, that’s full of promotions, and happy families is an illusion. The real world is much more nuanced, and real happiness doesn’t happen in a bubble.

True happiness comes from within

It might sound like a truism/cliché, but true happiness does come from within yourself. If you expect someone else to make you happy, whether it’s a partner, friend or child, you’re setting yourself up for disappointment. And giving them an unrealistic and unfair responsibility. The only person responsible for your happiness is you. If you bring forth what’s inside you, it will save you, if you don’t it will destroy you.

True happiness comes from a deep connection to yourself, from self-knowing and self-acceptance. And once you have that, all your relationships will be energised and happier.

Michelle Margaret Marques

Michelle is This Woman Author, and This Woman Empowerment and Growth Coach, and Human Possibilities Expert.

