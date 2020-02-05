“Find A Mentor/Build A Team – Do not just try it by yourself without some kind of guidance or experience around you. ” With Jason Hartman & Chris Holder

Find A Mentor/Build A Team- Do not just try it by yourself without some kind of guidance or experience around you. A mentor would be the person who has extensive knowledge in the area you are looking to invest in so they can tell you what not to do and what to avoid. The good thing about a good mentor is you can see what they have done so you know they are telling you the truth. Now if you cannot find a mentor then start to identify what you need as far as skills in that investment then start to find people who can fill those holes and make your decision-making easier as they will be able to answer the questions in their space a lot easier than you would.

Ihad the pleasure to interview Chris Holder. Chris is a serial entrepreneur, venture capitalist, financial advisor and board member of multiple companies. At the age of 25, Mr. Holder was able to retire from the traditional 9 to 5 where he went from making an annual salary of 28k to earning a six-figure income in less than one year. He is the CEO and Founder of the 100 Million Dollar Run Group where he aims to help 1000 individuals build 6 figure empires and Co-Founder of the exclusive Phoenix Circle. Chris Holder is the author of the bestseller “Tips to Success”, a self-help book that walks readers through a process to achieve their personal life goals, and Secrets to Quarterly Success, a 90-day journal designed to help individuals maximize their time and increase productivity. Chris is Vice President of Rejuvenetics, an online-based health company, and President of CaptureMein3D, a 3D body scanning and printing company. Chris is behind brands including Heineken, Cardi-B, 50 Cent, Floyd Mayweather, Nya Lee, and Tammy Rivera.

Thank you for doing this with us! Chris. Our readers would like to learn a bit more about you. Can you tell us the “backstory” about what brought you to the finance industry?

Growing up in Brooklyn, NY my parents educated me on numbers from a young age by doing accounting work with my mother. She used to pretend it was a game!

As I began learning math and the power of numbers, I started wondering why people are constantly struggling with money.

I would see some people making money and having nice cars and seeming like they were living the life then I would go to church and see there were hard working people struggling.

I took on this thought process of church vs the streets what was the difference because one side made it look like they had it right while the other struggled and talked bad about them. Then I started asking questions and realized that church and most institutions did not teach people about money and even though the streets as I started to notice later came with a lot of serious risk I also realized they were trying to learn how to sell a product and run a business with employees.

So, I realize that this is the problem people not having the knowledge to build something that was their own and how to manage their own money and grow it and I believed could help solve that problem, which is what lite the fire under me to start financial Education groups from the age of 14 years old and as I learned all the kids with me learned as well and we keep going from there to today.

Can you share with our readers the most interesting or amusing story that occured to you in your career so far?

One of the most interesting stories of my career was the year I went from having negative 5K in my bank account to over 6 figures in under 10 months during the recession. The stock market and housing market had both taken a big hit and crashed while I was working in both of those spaces. The recession had just hit its climax and there were few opportunities for anyone to make money. However, I met and ended up partnering up with someone in the direct selling space. I learned how to sell, run, and grow a telecom empire during the worst time in the economy with one simple concept: No matter how bad things get, people will always pay their phone bills first and everything else comes second. With that concept, I was able to get massive amounts of customers with ease. After about 90 days, I was making over 10K a month. It was clear, telecommunication was recession-proof.

Can you share the lesson or take away you took out of that story?

The biggest lesson I learned, other than how people will fight to pay their phone bills above all else, was even during some of the most financially strained times, there are always opportunities to earn millions in spaces that haven’t been tapped into. If you are only willing to invest when times are easy, you will always either (1) pay a premium or (2) throw elbows with everyone else who is investing in the same space because it’s the safest time to make moves. However, when there are adversity and discomfort — that is what sets apart those who know how to find opportunities and see potential versus those that let fear dictate how they work, and being kept from the bigger and better deals.

Are you working on any exciting new projects now? How do you think that will help people?

I am glad you asked as I recently launched my $100 million run live, an online event inspired a lot by my best selling book “Tip To Success.” This event allows me to educate and assist individuals who are trying to grow their business to 6 figures + or begin a 6 figure + business.

For me, this will allow me to connect with individuals who feel lost and alone the way I did when I first started on my journey. Learning things like how to create a business plan have winning quarters in your business, or even knowing what a business quarter is — I will be there. Helping clients update their websites for optimal conversion, working on their branding, their marketing, their sales as well as media so they truly can reach levels they never experienced in a time frame they never thought possible.

Ok. Thanks for all that. Let’s now jump to the main core of our interview. According to a report in Fortune, nearly two-thirds of Americans can’t pass a basic test of financial literacy. In your opinion what is the cause of these unfortunate numbers?

I am a true believer in what is learned and put to practice is very hard to unlearn. Our current school systems do not teach basic finance as a mandatory requirement of the school system and this has been severely detrimental to us all. By inputting basic fundamental principles throughout, schooling would dramatically change the way our entire country starts to look and money and finances as a whole. We can see right now how not having it in school has impacted society, as most people just try to learn as they go. It ends up being the blind leading the blind.

If you had the power to make a change, what 3 things would you recommend to improve these numbers?

1) Schooling: Instituting financial curriculum for all ages that teach elementary school kids through college financial basics. The use of games, real-life examples, exercises, and aiding with resources needed to help understand concepts that are more complicated as they advance beyond the basics would make a huge difference. If you can get a credit card in high school, you need to understand how it works. So few people understand how credit dictates their future.

2) News & Media- Have a regular financial education segment of the news, and I don’t mean Mad Money with Jim Kramer. There needs to be something more fluent in the average population that encourages financial conversations even when they may feel uncomfortable. Far too many people are afraid to discuss their situations and that subsequent embarrassment hurts us all.

3) Financial Literacy Month- April is currently known as “Financial Literacy Month.” However, this doesn’t carry much weight. Our lack of knowledge of this area in our society is a problem and if we start from a young age and carry that accountability and support, American’s finances will change almost immediately. It would be great to see school systems align with the concept around this and have students focus on various basic finance projects, including banking, budgeting, taxes, and credit.

Ok, thank you! Now to the main question of our interview: You are a “finance insider”. If you had to advise your adult child about 5 non intuitive essentials for smart investing what would you say? Can you please give a story or an example for each.

Do your research: When you start looking to invest in anything it is important to take the time to get the information needed so the investment does not feel like a risk. Depending on the project it may vary from things like meeting people, go see it personally, looking at financial records or checking the backgrounds of the people behind the company or investment so you are comfortable.

Have A Lawyer Review PaperWork- Whenever you are looking to invest a lot of time there is paperwork and even more so that paperwork can get longer. It is a tendency to not read every page or every line so once you find yourself not interested in reading beyond 3 or more pages do not sign just have a lawyer look through the entire thing so if something is missed or a concern arises you can have someone to also hold account too in case there is an issue after also if they are good they will catch what you missed.

Follow your gut- We are blessed with a gut feeling that helps guide us when we are in danger or in trouble or to warn us about certain things. The key is to not ignore it because it was put there to help you to pay attention and ask more questions until you become more comfortable. So until that gut feeling is removed keep checking everything as many times as possible.

Find A Mentor/Build A Team- Do not just try it by yourself without some kind of guidance or experience around you. A mentor would be the person who has extensive knowledge in the area you are looking to invest in so they can tell you what not to do and what to avoid. The good thing about a good mentor is you can see what they have done so you know they are telling you the truth. Now if you cannot find a mentor then start to identify what you need as far as skills in that investment then start to find people who can fill those holes and make your decision-making easier as they will be able to answer the questions in their space a lot easier than you would.

Do Not Rush Into Any Investment — Do not let someone else’s problems or need become your priority. A Lot of times when it comes to investments timing is everything and most cause you may feel rushed. That’s when you move even slower typically this is where big mistakes happen and it’s only because of the excitement of everyone else that you may get caught up to take action. But remember your fundamentals listed above and do not rush as there is always another great deal you will have come your way. And keep in mind you are the most important when it’s time to get the money but when the money is taken in and the people now have your funds all of a sudden they may become very distance as they got what they stayed from you, that is why you make sure you are happy with as much of the deal as possible because once you sign that paperwork you will now be on their time table.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

I have had many mentors in my life but my father who is not with us anymore would have to be at the top of the list as he was the first and the most consistent because I saw him every day. So I am extremely grateful to have had him in my life for the years I was blessed to do so as he helped shape me into the businessman, husband, father, brother, son, friend and associate I am today. I remember when it started, it was on my 10th birthday, he bursts into my room and said with a loud voice wake up Chris tell me what do you want to be what do when you get older and I was scared when it happened but the first thing that came to mind to say was I wanna retire and be like grandma. He almost laughed but then right after said ok then let’s start your 5-year plan and every 5 years up until he passed away we would check-in and make sure I was on track and make the changes needed in my life to stay on course.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

My favorite Life Lesson Quote that I have learned to live by is “Remain humble and always be grateful for your situation because no matter what you are going through someone is wishing they had the problems you are dealing with and the life you have built as they may have it worse”. This was instilled in me at a very young age by my parents as my mother would always say to me “stay humble Chris continue to be the sweet you that people know” after any major accomplishment would happen in my life and my father would always say to me “Chris always be grateful for the life we have because if you do not it can be taken away from you in the blink of an eye.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the greatest amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

The movement I would love to inspire is one that teaches our children in the schooling system how to save money and why, how to invest money and why, how to create a business and what life looks like if you learn and use this information verse if you did not. I would love to have field trips that show kids the good, the bad, and the ugly of being financially literate versus not. I do believe that for the next generations to make the impact we know they can, money needs to not be the thing holding them back. I believe what it will do is inspire the next wave no matter what their situation is to make a move and make a change and with that, the world could have more people who want to see change have the money to make the change.