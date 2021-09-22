Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Financially Feasible Ways to Incorporate Philanthropy in Your Business

Sylvester Knox discusses a few financially feasible ways you can incorporate philanthropy into your business plan.

Most people look for authenticity in a brand. This will influence them to support the brand, or spend money on the services or products provided by a company. Having philanthropy be part of a business is an excellent way to win the trust of customers. It expresses authenticity. Philanthropy is not only for wealthy business owners. There are many ways a small business can be involved with philanthropy. Some methods are very cost-effective.

Develop Partnership

An effective way is to develop a partnership with a local community organization. It should be an organization with a mission to address a social concern. When a strategy of giving is developed by a company, it will create a long-term positive relationship with the partner organization.

Volunteer Time-Off Policy

A business can make philanthropy part of its corporate culture as well as support its employees. This can be done by having a volunteer time-off policy. It should be designed to encourage workers to give time to charitable causes. This will provide a charity with more attention as well as increase the company’s visibility in the community.

Charity And Team-Building

A company can benefit by combining team-building activities with a charity. A team within a business can work at collecting used board games, clothes, books, and more. This can then be donated to a needy charity. It won’t cost a business anything and is a way for employees to work together on a project.

Giving And Business Priorities

A company should make philanthropy part of its mission work. Giving should align with the priorities of a business. It is more than money that is donated. It is investing in staff volunteering, product donations to benefit worthy charities. This is a way to complement the company’s world views.

Offer Expertise

A business could offer to help a charity by providing their expertise in staff training. There could be a drive at a company to get common supplies for the charity’s office. A company could join a charity for one of their fundraising drives and donate things needed to make this a success.

Giving Culture

A small business needs to be purpose-driven. It has to be focused on something larger than revenue and profits. Creating a culture of giving is something that should be encouraged in every area of the company.

Incorporating philanthropy into a company doesn’t always require giving funds. It is possible to accomplish this by sharing a company’s time and talents. Being physically part of a charity is usually more valued than just providing money.

    Sylvester Knox Thrive Global

    Sylvester Knox, Wealth Management Advisor at The Knox Group Investment Advisory Firm

    Located in Short Hills, New Jersey, Sylvester Knox is a financial professional with an interest in philanthropic ventures. Sylvester has experienced a great deal of professional success in his career and he has been able to help those around him who may be less fortunate.

    Sylvester Knox has worked with the American Red Cross and the Newark Emergency Services for Families, an organization that provides a number of programs for the community. Working with Newark Emergency Services for Families has allowed Sylvester to interact with the local community and offer support to individuals who come from difficult backgrounds.

    As a graduate of the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania, Sylvester Knox has been able to build a successful financial services career. As the President and CEO fo the Knox Group Investment Advisory Firm, Sylvester assists corporations, individuals, and families with their financial decisions. Sylvester is able to build key relationships with his clients and help craft a strategic plan for each one. Knox's intention is to make the investment experience as stress-free as possible for each client.

    Outside of his regular 9-5 job and philanthropic endeavors, Knox helps educate his community members on how their financial decisions can affect their futures. Sylvester has taken his years of experience and turned every day financial topics into blog posts on his personal site. Sylvester aims to educate individuals on the importance of their financial health, make their financial goals achievable, show that anyone can be in good financial standing!

     

