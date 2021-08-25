Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Financial Stability During Retirement

Sylvester Knox discusses how you can be financially stable in retirement.

There comes a time where most people will choose to set work aside and retire. They’re usually older and can’t do as much, so it’s time for them to rest and enjoy their lives going forward. However, some people find it hard to adapt to a new mode of life since so much can change. This article shares various tactics to enhance financial stability during the retirement period. Read through for more information!

Proper Management of Savings

Savings is an essential part of the retirement plan. You should manage your savings in a good way to ensure that you have a continuous flow of income during the retirement period that will sustain you and your family. Social security should be an immediate priority by replacing the income from work with your retirement savings source. To be in a better position during retirement, you should change your mindset in terms of investing.

Remember that you most likely won’t have an active source of income and will instead be taking from the funds you’ve saved over the years, so you will have to think about the way you approach your money spending habits going forward.

Minimize Market Downside Risk

Even though analysis shows that the market has an upward bias, you will never understand the type of market that is likely to occur when you retire. Research has revealed that individuals who retire before or during a bear market are likely to experience a high risk to their financial stability. The market experts refer to this condition as the sequence of return risk. The only way of eliminating this risk is placing two years of your retirement expenses in a secured, liquid savings account.

Minimize Your Tax Expenditure

Most people who retire fund their retirement expenses through social securities. The only thing that they do not understand is that the social securities are taxed. Also, making withdrawals from traditional sponsored companies is taxed. This means that there will be a reduction in the amount of money in your retirement savings.

Getting to understand survival hacks during the retirement period is essential. One has to learn different hacks to support their financial stability during this period.

    Sylvester Knox Thrive Global

    Sylvester Knox, Wealth Management Advisor at The Knox Group Investment Advisory Firm

    Located in Short Hills, New Jersey, Sylvester Knox is a financial professional with an interest in philanthropic ventures. Sylvester has experienced a great deal of professional success in his career and he has been able to help those around him who may be less fortunate.

    Sylvester Knox has worked with the American Red Cross and the Newark Emergency Services for Families, an organization that provides a number of programs for the community. Working with Newark Emergency Services for Families has allowed Sylvester to interact with the local community and offer support to individuals who come from difficult backgrounds.

    As a graduate of the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania, Sylvester Knox has been able to build a successful financial services career. As the President and CEO fo the Knox Group Investment Advisory Firm, Sylvester assists corporations, individuals, and families with their financial decisions. Sylvester is able to build key relationships with his clients and help craft a strategic plan for each one. Knox's intention is to make the investment experience as stress-free as possible for each client.

    Outside of his regular 9-5 job and philanthropic endeavors, Knox helps educate his community members on how their financial decisions can affect their futures. Sylvester has taken his years of experience and turned every day financial topics into blog posts on his personal site. Sylvester aims to educate individuals on the importance of their financial health, make their financial goals achievable, show that anyone can be in good financial standing!

     

